Playing with Fire Returns to Peasant with New Guest Chef Lineup

At Peasant, a neighborhood fixture in NoHo, the kitchen is open, the heat comes from a wood-burning hearth, and the focus is always on seasonal ingredients. Chef Marc Forgione’s ongoing series, Playing with Fire, invites chefs from across the country to join him in that kitchen for one-night collaborative dinners built around open-fire cooking.
Launched in 2023, the series has already included guest appearances from Bryan Ford, author of New World Sourdough, and Chef Phet Schwader, formerly of Khe-Yo and Dhom. Each event features a new menu created by Forgione and his guest, using the hearth as the center of the evening.
Upcoming Playing with Fire Dinners at Peasant
- August 5: Chef Cosme Aguilar — Known for Casa Enrique and Quique Crudo, Aguilar brings refined technique and thoughtful seafood dishes to the series. Reservations are available through Resy.
- September (Date TBA): Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja — The chef behind Shuka and Shukette, Nurdjaja’s Mediterranean-inspired menus are full of vibrant ingredients and layered flavor.
- October 16: Chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio — The Voltaggio brothers, behind Voltaggio Brothers Steak House and Vulcania, bring their signature mix of creativity and precision. Ticket details will be announced soon.
- November (Date TBA): Chef Eric Adjepong — With roots in West African cooking and a background in fine dining, Adjepong (of Elmina and author of Ghana to the World) is set to close out the season.
The series is a natural fit for Peasant, where the fire is always going and the kitchen invites conversation as much as it does technique. Forgione took over the restaurant in 2019, continuing what founder Frank DeCarlo began in 1999 - thoughtful food, made by hand, with the kind of flavors that only come from time and flame.
Details for Chef Aguilar’s dinner will be shared in the coming weeks, along with updates on upcoming guest chef nights.