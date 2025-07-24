Skip to Content
Playing with Fire Returns to Peasant with New Guest Chef Lineup

Chef Marc Forgione’s Playing with Fire series returns to Peasant in NoHo with a new slate of collaborative dinners, featuring chefs Cosme Aguilar, Ayesha Nurdjaja, the Voltaggio brothers, and Eric Adjepong.

9:00 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

Five plated pasta and grain dishes from Peasant displayed on a wooden table

Seasonal dishes like these highlight the kind of cooking featured during Playing with Fire. Photo by Michael Condran.

At Peasant, a neighborhood fixture in NoHo, the kitchen is open, the heat comes from a wood-burning hearth, and the focus is always on seasonal ingredients. Chef Marc Forgione’s ongoing series, Playing with Fire, invites chefs from across the country to join him in that kitchen for one-night collaborative dinners built around open-fire cooking.

Chef Marc Forgione preparing food in the open kitchen at Peasant
Chef Marc Forgione will lead the Playing with Fire dinners from Peasant’s wood-fired hearth. Photo by Michael Condran.

Launched in 2023, the series has already included guest appearances from Bryan Ford, author of New World Sourdough, and Chef Phet Schwader, formerly of Khe-Yo and Dhom. Each event features a new menu created by Forgione and his guest, using the hearth as the center of the evening.

Upcoming Playing with Fire Dinners at Peasant

Guests dining at Peasant during a busy evening
Peasant’s dining room offers a warm, relaxed setting for the Playing with Fire series. Photo by Michael Condran.
  • August 5: Chef Cosme Aguilar — Known for Casa Enrique and Quique Crudo, Aguilar brings refined technique and thoughtful seafood dishes to the series. Reservations are available through Resy.
  • September (Date TBA): Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja — The chef behind Shuka and Shukette, Nurdjaja’s Mediterranean-inspired menus are full of vibrant ingredients and layered flavor.
  • October 16: Chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio — The Voltaggio brothers, behind Voltaggio Brothers Steak House and Vulcania, bring their signature mix of creativity and precision. Ticket details will be announced soon.
  • November (Date TBA): Chef Eric Adjepong — With roots in West African cooking and a background in fine dining, Adjepong (of Elmina and author of Ghana to the World) is set to close out the season.

The series is a natural fit for Peasant, where the fire is always going and the kitchen invites conversation as much as it does technique. Forgione took over the restaurant in 2019, continuing what founder Frank DeCarlo began in 1999 - thoughtful food, made by hand, with the kind of flavors that only come from time and flame.

Details for Chef Aguilar’s dinner will be shared in the coming weeks, along with updates on upcoming guest chef nights.

