Café Maud’s Frozen Aperol Spritz Is a Cool Take on a Summer Favorite

The catalogue of Aperol Spritz spots to try in New York City is quite lengthy—but the list of where to find a frozen version of the popular summer drink is a little shorter.

Café Maud is on that list—and it may be home to our favorite Frozen Aperol Spritz yet with a smooth, slurpee-like consistency that is nearly creamy despite having no dairy products and tasting remarkably like a traditional Aperol Spritz with a tangy edge of lemon.

Aurele Berdoz, beverage director and head bartender at Café Maud, said the Frozen Aperol Spritz has become a fan favorite, quickly becoming one of its most-ordered drinks of 2025.

“At Café Maud, we have an airy laid-back ambiance, and when re-imagining our summer menu items, we loved the idea of an Aperol Spritz, but wanted to have our own spin on it,” Berdoz said. “It’s our playful take on a classic, bright, breezy, and perfect for sipping from brunch into golden hour.”

The drink is available for $16 on the regular menu and for $9 during happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appetito requested the East Village hotspot’s popular summer sip to share with readers—and while Café Maud wasn’t able to share the exact proportions, it did open up about the unique drink’s ingredients, which play up the traditional Aperol Spritz flavor palette with some extra sugar and lemon as mentioned above.

Here’s what to consider if you’d like to try to create your own version of the Frozen Aperol Spritz at home—that said, Appetito highly encourages a visit to the chic all-day café and bar that opened late last year. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Café Maud's Frozen Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Aperol

Prosecco

Sugar to achieve a soft serve ice cream-like consistency when we freeze it

Touch of lemon juice to balance out the sweetness from the additional sugar

