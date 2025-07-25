Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Café Maud’s Frozen Aperol Spritz Is a Cool Take on a Summer Favorite

A neighborhood café in NYC's East Village has a frozen version of the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz to help stay cool this summer.

11:00 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

The catalogue of Aperol Spritz spots to try in New York City is quite lengthy—but the list of where to find a frozen version of the popular summer drink is a little shorter.

Café Maud is on that list—and it may be home to our favorite Frozen Aperol Spritz yet with a smooth, slurpee-like consistency that is nearly creamy despite having no dairy products and tasting remarkably like a traditional Aperol Spritz with a tangy edge of lemon. 

Aurele Berdoz, beverage director and head bartender at Café Maud, said the Frozen Aperol Spritz has become a fan favorite, quickly becoming one of its most-ordered drinks of 2025.

“At Café Maud, we have an airy laid-back ambiance, and when re-imagining our summer menu items, we loved the idea of an Aperol Spritz, but wanted to have our own spin on it,” Berdoz said. “It’s our playful take on a classic, bright, breezy, and perfect for sipping from brunch into golden hour.”

The drink is available for $16 on the regular menu and for $9 during happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appetito requested the East Village hotspot’s popular summer sip to share with readers—and while Café Maud wasn’t able to share the exact proportions, it did open up about the unique drink’s ingredients, which play up the traditional Aperol Spritz flavor palette with some extra sugar and lemon as mentioned above.

Here’s what to consider if you’d like to try to create your own version of the Frozen Aperol Spritz at home—that said, Appetito highly encourages a visit to the chic all-day café and bar that opened late last year. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Café Maud's Frozen Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

  • Aperol 
  • Prosecco 
  • Sugar to achieve a soft serve ice cream-like consistency when we freeze it
  • Touch of lemon juice to balance out the sweetness from the additional sugar

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

How to Make a Cucumber Mezcal Spritz

This cucumber mezcal spritz, bright and botanical with a citrusy twist, may be the most refreshing drink of the summer.

July 25, 2025
Features

Top of the Ridge: Italian Charm in New Hampshire

A peaceful farmhouse in New Hampshire brings guests a flavorful taste of Italy, thanks to the warm hospitality and home-style cooking of Tatiana and Gino Michelizza.

July 25, 2025
News

Playing with Fire Returns to Peasant with New Guest Chef Lineup

Chef Marc Forgione’s Playing with Fire series returns to Peasant in NoHo with a new slate of collaborative dinners, featuring chefs Cosme Aguilar, Ayesha Nurdjaja, the Voltaggio brothers, and Eric Adjepong.

July 24, 2025
News

Bay Area Ferragosto at Johnny & Sanny’s in Mountain View

Johnny & Sanny’s brings Ferragosto to downtown Mountain View with lobster pasta, patio music, and festive summer energy.

July 23, 2025
Features

Italian Brand Pistakio Wants to Make Pistachios Mainstream in America

Appetito interviews a founder of a new Italian brand, Pistakio, about their mission to make their spread a staple in American pantries.

July 22, 2025
See all posts