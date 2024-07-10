Summer Spritz Guide: Where to Order a Spritz in NYC

I scream, you scream, we all scream for spritz season… At least, that’s how I think the song should go.

We’ve finally reached ideal weather for lounging at sidewalk cafes, seaside, in the backyard (or inside if you prefer air conditioning) to properly enjoy a spritz. Whether you’re a fan of the iconic Aperol Spritz, Select Spritz, Lambrusco Spritz, Limoncello Spritz, Americano Spritz — or something a little more unique — this is the time to reach for a glass and some ice.

And while nearly every restaurant or bar might be able to make a spritz of some sort, we have several favorites that are up to Appetito standards when it comes to crafting the perfect spritz.

Happy sipping!

Rosemary’s

Inside Rosemary's Midtown. Photo: Daniel Krieger

With three eateries across the city, Rosemary’s is just as ready for spritz season as we are. In fact, the farm-to-table Italian restaurant is offering a selection of spritzes as a part of their “Summer of Spritz” at all locations. Rosemary’s Spritz is a crowd-pleaser and I’m excited to try other menu options, too.



American Bar

Located in the West Village, American Bar offers plenty of classic options including the well-loved Aperol Spritz — but also the elderflower-focused and Hugo Spritz. This restaurant has been a favorite amongst the trendy set for years and for good reason — it’s a great place to see and be seen, plus the food is delicious.

Dante

Dante on Macdougal Street in Manhattan.

A forever favorite of mine and many other NYC cocktail drinkers, Dante serves a perfectly balanced Aperol Spritz “On Tap,” complete with olives alongside a slew of other spritz options including its own iteration of the Hugo Spritz. The bar’s spritz offering includes the Cosmo Spritz, Bicicletta, Sirocco, Seville Spritz, Clever Clover Club, and Su Birra. Dante has two locations in New York City.

Cucina Alba

The Albiccoca spritz at Cucina Alba. Photo: Sidney Bensimon

In Chelsea, Cucina Alba offers the feel of an Italian summer holiday with its atmosphere and its menu, which includes evergreen and seasonal spritz options. The chic eatery serves the Albiccoca, Capri, and Water Will spritzes year round and has introduced a Watermelon spritz for summer.

Roey’s

Pizzas at Roey's.

Sibling to Rosemary’s, pizza-focused Roey’s offers a spritz. The spritz also lives on the restaurant’s ever-popular happy hour menu — if you stop in on a weekday between 4 pm and 6 pm, Roey's offers the Rosemary’s Spritz for just $5, a steal.

Bar Tontine

Bar Tontine is a great place to get a spritz in the Financial District.

In the Financial District, Bar Tontine lives on the 15th floor of the Wall Street Hotel. With great views of the city, the recently opened rooftop is chic, fun, and elevated — literally and figuratively. The menu includes an array of inventive and beautiful drinks and the bartenders make an excellent Aperol Spritz.

Saint Theo’s

West Village hotspot Saint Theo’s, which offers plenty of sophisticated cocktails, has multiple spritzes on the menu including its Aperol-based Spritz Veneziano and an Americano. Better yet, the restaurant has launched a Saint Theo’s Summer Spritz Cart, open for business from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Old Fashion Cafe

In SoHo, Old Fashion Cafe, which is working to bring Italian cocktail culture to New York, offers a Mediterranean Spritz, which is unique in flavor and appearance. It’s made with aperitivo, Mediterranean cordial and flavored ice spheres which give the drink a multi-colored appearance.



Celestine

Spritz at Celestine in Brooklyn.

Across the river in Brooklyn's Dumbo, Celestine offers a dining setting that is spectacular with an incredible waterfront view. As part of its appeal, the Mediterranean restaurant’s menu features a great spritz. The Celestine Spritz is made with grapefruit, sparkling wine, rosé vermouth and blood orange aperitif and it’s divine.

Bar Pisellino

Every New Yorker knows that Bar Pisellino is an ideal option for an afternoon spritz in the West Village. On the sweetest city corner, the “morning-till-late” Italian bar from Rita Sodi and Jody Williams offers light bites and a perfect Aperol Spritz. I’ve spent hours there in the summer months catching up with friends and soaking in what a city summer truly should look like.

Via Carota

Across the street from Bar Pisellino, Sodi and Williams’ widely-adored Via Carota, known for a seasonally-focused menu, offers spritzes, too. Via Carota’s drink list includes a Sbagliato, Cynar Spritz, and a Gran Spritz. Via Carota also sells bottled cocktails including a sparkling collection that incorporates a Negroni Sbagliato, a White Negroni Sbagliato, and a Spritz option, among others.

Jupiter

In Rockefeller Center, the team behind King (Clare de Boer, Jess Shadbiolt, and Annie Shi) provides a lovely dining experience at Jupiter, which includes spritz options. The menu offers an Umbrian Spritz and their namesake spritz, the Rockefeller Spritz.

Lodi

Nearby also in Rockefeller Plaza, Lodi offers a number of spritzes, too. The restaurant, which is inspired by Italian aperitivo culture, serves Aperol Spritz, Lodi Spritz, La Specialiana, and The Hugo, alongside a few NA options.

Bar Veloce

With a number of locations, wine bar Bar Veloce offers a wide selection of spritzes. Its menu includes an Aperol Spritz (of course), a Rosemary Spritz, and a Lavender Spritz — both herbal options are quite enticing.

Travelers Poets & Friends Bistro

Inside Travelers Poets & Friends in the West Village, Travelers Poets & Friends Bistro provides an array of options for spritz lovers. The bistro’s menu includes the Classico, Eliot Elixir, The Hugo, Neruda Nectar, Byron Breeze, and a non-alcoholic spritz option, too.

L’Avenue at Saks

The Miss St. Germain spritz at L'Avenue Saks.

L’Avenue at Saks, which is a great option for those who love an extra-luxe feel, offers a spritz-like drink that has lived rent-free in my brain since I tried it in June. The Miss Saint Germain is made with vodka, strawberry, elderflower, mint, lemon, and sparkling wine, and it is truly divine.

Cafe Spaghetti

On Brooklyn’s Union Street, Cafe Spaghetti offers neighborhood charm, backyard bliss and a forever-pleasing menu with plenty of classic options featuring a bit of flair, too. The lineup includes the restaurant’s Spaghetti Spritz, a perfect summer sip.

This guide is subject to updating.