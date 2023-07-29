Recipes
Limoncello Spritz to the Rescue
Our Editor-in-Chief tries to beat the heat during aperitivo hour with a super refreshing, citrusy spritz.
Dinner Parties, New Restaurants, US Open Chefs, and more New York Italian Food News
A dinner series in the East Village, a new Rosemary’s is coming, chefs announced for the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, a Hudson Valley chef comes home, and more.
Chef Jason Neroni Opens Best Bet Pizzeria in Los Angeles
The accomplished chef from The Rose in nearby Venice is now making inventive pies, focaccia, and a full menu of California-Italian dishes.
What’s the Difference Between Pinsa and Pizza?
How is pinsa different from pizza? Appetito's reporter tries it at a new Brooklyn pinseria and checks in with the founder of America's first frozen pinsa brand.
Panzanella Salad with a Twist
Panzanella salad inspiration strikes our Editor-in-Chief thanks to a recent recipe featuring roasted tomatoes and Burrata.