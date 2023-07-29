Skip to Content
Limoncello Spritz to the Rescue

Our Editor-in-Chief tries to beat the heat during aperitivo hour with a super refreshing, citrusy spritz.

10:17 AM EDT on July 29, 2023

With our aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, still on holiday, and the temperature in New York (and in much of America) lingering in the 90s, I decided to make what has to be among the most refreshing spritz varieties imaginable. Limoncello is a passport to the Amalfi Coast. Mixing it with some Prosecco and a splash of sparkling water is a ticket to a breezy coastline with sea views. Andiamo!

Limoncello Spritz

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 2 parts 2 Limoncello

  • 3 parts 3 Prosecco

  • 1 part 1 sparkling water

Directions

  • Fill a balloon glass halfway with ice.
  • Pour Limoncello over the ice.
  • Add the Prosecco.
  • Add the sparkling water.
  • Gently stir.
  • Enjoy!

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Today's stories are presented by

