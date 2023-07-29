Limoncello Spritz to the Rescue

With our aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, still on holiday, and the temperature in New York (and in much of America) lingering in the 90s, I decided to make what has to be among the most refreshing spritz varieties imaginable. Limoncello is a passport to the Amalfi Coast. Mixing it with some Prosecco and a splash of sparkling water is a ticket to a breezy coastline with sea views. Andiamo!

Limoncello Spritz







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Andrew Cotto Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 2 parts 2 Limoncello

3 parts 3 Prosecco

1 part 1 sparkling water Directions Fill a balloon glass halfway with ice.

Pour Limoncello over the ice.

Add the Prosecco.

Add the sparkling water.

Gently stir.

