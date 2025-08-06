Skip to Content
Lowcountry Bella on Her Cookbook: “Mangia Y’all, Make Every Day Delicious”

Our contributor shares the inspiration of her new cookbook that combines her passion for Italy and that of her home in the Lowcountry of SC.

9:00 AM EDT on August 6, 2025

Mandi Casey (Lowcountry Bella) is the author of "Mangia Y'all, Make Every Day Delicious."

There are two places in the world that hold my heart: Italy and the Lowcountry. On the surface, they may seem worlds apart: one a haven of vineyards and olive groves; the other a coastal stretch of moss-draped oaks and marshlands. But to me, they share something deeper: a soulful rhythm of life that honors tradition, welcomes simplicity, and invites us all to slow down and savor. Mangia Y'all, Make Every Day Delicious is my love letter to both regions.

This book is more than a collection of recipes, it’s a celebration of moments. It’s about gathering at the table, pouring a glass of something lovely, and cooking food that brings joy, comfort, and connection. From Tuscan hillsides to South Carolina porches, these pages are filled with the flavors, stories, and rituals that have shaped my journey.

The cover to Mandi Casey's "Mangia Y'all, Make Every Day Delicious.
The cover to Mandi Casey's "Mangia Y'all, Make Every Day Delicious."

The title says it all: making everyday delicious is a mindset. It’s about living La Dolce Vita, the sweet life, not just in what you eat, but in how you live. It’s about savoring the little things: the smell of fresh basil, the crackle of fried shrimp, the laughter shared over a simple bowl of pasta. It’s about knowing what truly matters and letting go of what doesn’t.

Through each chapter, you’ll find approachable, soul-satisfying recipes inspired by my travels, family table, and the traditions I’ve learned along the way. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or simply someone who loves to eat well, I hope this book brings a bit of beauty, warmth, and deliciousness into your everyday life.

Mangia, y’all! And enjoy every bite.

