Why You Want an Americano, Americano, Americano (Spritz, that is)…

The term "Americano" is all over the Italian vernacular, most commonly with references to either nationality or a particular coffee order. Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, wants you to extend the familiar word to a refreshing aperitivo that uses Cappelletti , a crimson bitter that makes for a nice alternative to the familiar spritz pairings with Prosecco. See how to make it below.

Americano Spritz







5 from 1 vote Recipe by Riccardo Massetti Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1/3 1/3 Cappelletti (wine-based bitter)

2/3 2/3 Prosecco

1 1 orange slice Directions In a cocktail glass with ice, add the Cappelletti.

Pour the Prosecco over the Cappelletti.

Gently stir.

Add orange slice.

