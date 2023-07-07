Skip to Content
Why You Want an Americano, Americano, Americano (Spritz, that is)…

Appetito's aperitivo expert shares a refreshing summer cocktail that uses an Italian aperitivo you should know.

1:01 PM EDT on July 7, 2023

The term "Americano" is all over the Italian vernacular, most commonly with references to either nationality or a particular coffee order. Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, wants you to extend the familiar word to a refreshing aperitivo that uses Cappelletti, a crimson bitter that makes for a nice alternative to the familiar spritz pairings with Prosecco. See how to make it below.

Americano Spritz

Americano Spritz

Recipe by Riccardo Massetti
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1/3 1/3 Cappelletti (wine-based bitter)

  • 2/3 2/3 Prosecco

  • 1 1 orange slice

Directions

  • In a cocktail glass with ice, add the Cappelletti.
  • Pour the Prosecco over the Cappelletti.
  • Gently stir.
  • Add orange slice.
  • Enjoy!

Recipe Video

