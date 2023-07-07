Recipes
Why You Want an Americano, Americano, Americano (Spritz, that is)…
Appetito's aperitivo expert shares a refreshing summer cocktail that uses an Italian aperitivo you should know.
A New All-Day Cafe in NoMad, A Hazan Doc, and More NYC Italian Food News
Another week, another promising new Italian restaurant for NYC, plus how to help a documentary about Marcella Hazan get made, and more.
Sagras are Your Ticket to a Memorable Italian Experience
Appetito's Toni Mazzaglia shares the skinny on Italian food festivals held annually in villages throughout the country.
Scenes From Appetito’s Launch Party
The newest location of Song' E Napule Pizzeria & Trattoria hosted an epic night of pizza, Naples-style street food, and merriment to celebrate Appetito's recent launch and more!
Chicken Swimming in Lemon & Garlic
A variation on the famous dish from Rao's in New York City that adds pucker and punch from extra lemon and garlic.