Sunday Shop: Nantucket Packing Guide

Happy August! Sunday Shop took a brief vacation as I embarked on some personal travel to Nantucket and Portugal.

In late July, I spent a weekend visiting friends on Nantucket, the New England island that is something of a slice of heaven. It’s gorgeous, hydrangea-covered and full of charm. I’ve traveled here several times over the course of my life and had looked forward to the short trip for months. So, with that in mind, I curated a packing guide for those who might be visiting later in the season (spoiler alert: I am a chronic over packer and definitely included more in my suitcase—and on this list—than necessary for a weekend getaway).

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

KST Trainwreck Case

Traditionally, I have been queen of the messy makeup bag mess. But on this trip, I packed all my products in the KST Trainwreck Case from Oliver Thomas and all my makeup stayed organized thanks to compartments for different products, including brush holders. I have decided my makeup will live in this case from now on—it made the getting ready process so much easier.

Nori Chambray Smocked Shorts



Vineyard Vines has summer essentials down to a science. The Nori Chambray Smocked Shorts are as comfortable as they are chic and are perfect for travel time, running errands, exploring or throwing over a bathing suit. I’ve worn them nonstop all summer.

Slub Jersey Relaxed Tee

Another staple, Vineyard Vines’ Slub Jersey Relaxed Tee is high-quality and effortless. It pairs well with shorts and jeans for any casual occasion.

Women's Cotton Gauze Tiered Mini Cover-up Dress

The best kind of cover-up is the kind that feels like I don’t have to think much about it when I toss it over my swimsuit. And Lands’ End’s Women’s Cotton Gauze Tiered Mini Cover-up Dress is my favorite and easiest-to-wear cover-up in my closet. I will be wearing this for years to come. It’s comfortable, soft and looks adorable over any style of swimsuit. Available in three colorways, it’s exactly what a cover-up should be, in my humble opinion.

Pacific Linen Maxi Dress

Line in the Sand’s a-line Pacific Linen Maxi Dress is as chic as it is practical. It can be worn as a dress for dinner and beyond or as a cover-up during a beach day. Composed of 100% OEKO-TEX® certified linen made from European flax, the material is high quality and is comfortable. It comes pre-washed for softness.

Catania Crinkled Dress

J. Crew’s summer 2025 offerings have been hit after hit for me. And the Catania Crinkled Dress is no exception. Comfortable and adorable, the brand calls it a “fresh update” on one of its bestsellers last summer. The midi dress is made with an empire-waist fit and hand-smocked accents on the top. It’s characterized by its texture and is available in Ivory, Coffee and Calm Blue colorways. Based on reviews, it runs a little large.

Exceptionally Pristine Blue and Cream Striped Cutout Midi Dress

This option from Lulus is lightweight, nautical and fun. It was an easy addition to my suitcase. Its cut is becoming, comfortable and perfect for strolling through Nantucket and having lunch. The

(Editor’s note: This author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity)

Caper Pearl Light Natural Raffia Platform Slide Sandals

I have long loved Dolce Vita’s summer sandal offerings and these Caper Pearl Light Natural Raffia Platform Slide Sandals are no exception. They offer a little something extra when paired with jeans or a dress with the pearl detail and a touch of height thanks to the platform style. Plus, this style is currently on sale on the Lulus website.

Sconset Eyelet Fish Dress



Fish are trending hard right now—but with a destination like Nantucket, maritime motifs are never really out of style and this Vineyard Vines dress is one that makes an on-theme impression that isn’t over-the-top. Flattering and comfortable, it’s a perfect option for a summer picnic, dinner in town or for Sunday brunch on-island.

Celandine Hibiscus Cutwork Cotton Midi Dress

Anthropologie’s Celandine Hibiscus Cutwork Cotton Midi Dress is perhaps my favorite dress I’ve had the pleasure of wearing all summer. Made with 100% cotton, the cut is unique and flattering with tasteful cutouts. The top doesn’t offer much stretch but the bottom of the dress is more relaxed. If you are between sizes I would recommend sizing down.

Mayson Top

Grey Bandit's Mayson Top is super cute. It is perfect paired with jeans and flat sandals and it's an easy item to toss into your bag with a pair of jeans for a more casual look, particularly as temperatures can drop at night.

Lane

Brahmin’s Lane bag is meant to have a “vintage feel.” It can be carried in hand or with an adjustable strap that can serve as a shoulder or crossbody bag with a versatile shape that is roomier than expected. At 8.2" W X 8" H X 2.8" D, it can fit a phone, wallet, lipgloss and sunglasses (plus a case) easily. Available in an assortment of colorways, the Mindful Garden Melbourne offers a take on long-loved toile by the brand. I carried it all weekend in Nantucket and could not stop staring at it. So beautiful.

Medium Natural 5 Pocket Open Top Canvas Tote Bag

I am having what Lands’ End has aptly dubbed a “Tote Girl Summer.” I lugged the brand’s Medium Natural 5 Pocket Open Top Canvas Tote Bag (which I have in four colors, materials and iterations) with me through the airport and beyond—I also use it for days in the office to carry my laptop and for other errands. With interior pockets, this canvas bag is customizable, you can opt for a zip-top, longer handles or for personalization. The tote I brought to Nantucket included embroidered initials, an embroidered octopus and Radiant Navy straps.

The Shell Bag

For a more formal night on Nantucket, Mercer Street’s The Shell Bag is a perfect choice. The oversized clutch comes with a detachable metal chain. It’s lightweight and roomy enough to hold essentials. It comes in gold and silver and currently each purchase comes with a gift: The RPZL Shelly Mini Claw Clip.

(Editor’s note: The author also works with RPZL and has launched a separate collection in collaboration with the brand).

Gemma bandeau one-piece in Classic Sculpt™

I always pack multiple swimsuits. And this option from J. Crew was on-trend with a polka-dot print and a flattering fit. J. Crew’s “new magic swim fabric” is made to hold and lift with two layers of fabric that are “‘interlocked’” to add slight compression while also feeling lightweight. The suit also comes with removable straps. I preferred wearing it in its strapless form but liked both looks.

