A Reflection on Appetito in 2025

The year 2025 will turn out to be, I believe, a seminal one for Appetito. This has been the year where we expanded and found our unique position in the Italian cuisine media space.

Yes, we continued to regularly publish high-quality content as we extended our contributors' list to now include 130 freelance writers across the US, Canada and Italy. Over 310,000 unique viewers visited our site this year (a 41% increase over 2024), and we have published nearly 1,500 stories since our launch in the summer of 2023. Thanks to everyone involved in this incredibly impressive effort of providing features, news, recipes, travel stories and guides to our readers and each other. And, of course, thanks to all of you who have visited our site!

And while we are proud of our growth and continued excellence as a publication, Appetito also significantly increased our social media presence, especially on Instagram (better follow us if you don’t already!) where we have partnered with many talented influencers / chefs / creators on either a thematic series or one-off stories in which their talents are shared with our respective audiences. We are also now more active on Facebook , Pinterest and LinkedIn . (Yes, please follow there if you don’t already!). Oh, and sign up for our weekly newsletter , too, where Appetito Co-founder and Managing Editor, Richard Martin , hits it out of the park every Friday with a roundup of the week’s top stories and highlights from around the Italian food world.

In addition, we have entered the world of original content creation, working with restaurants and brands on Appetito-made reels and recipe demos with influencers, respectively, that we collectively share, often in conjunction with editorial content published on the site. This distinct trio of concurrent promotional offerings distinguishes Appetito as a marketing partner and is something we really expect to build upon in the new year. Finally, with regard to content creation, Appetito Studios produced our first film, Postcards from Parma , starring our Italian-based contributor Graceanne LaCombe . If you are a brand / eatery / purveyor / region / consortium who is interested in any of the Appetito promotional offerings, please contact me: andrew@appetitomagazine.com.

Appetito also began hosting events in 2025. We partnered with the Italian Trade Agency on an educational, six-part series entitled ITA Talks , where I hosted distinguished experts at the agency’s elegant townhouse to discuss the quality of Italian products from throughout the country and their importance to Italian culture. Appetito also provided editorial and social media coverage of each event. I also hosted Appetito’s Demo & Dine at Eataly Flatiron with our dear friend and frequent collaborator Joanna Moeller . We also hosted a brunch at CICCIO CinCin where we brought some of our community to discover and share news of this new eateries’ Italian menu with Asian influences. We are very open to doing a lot more events in 2026, so please contact me if you’d like to find a way to partner. We’re lots of fun and bring a great crowd!

All of this growth has not just been from the efforts of me and Richard. And this is the biggest difference in 2025. Besides all of our wonderful contributors, who continue to be our lifeblood, we also had in-house help from a magnificent trio of Italian enthusiasts: Sarah Campise Hallier as our Associate Editor; Krista Zangari as our Creative Director, and Renee Locorriere as our Social Media/Marketing Specialist. We can’t thank them enough. Of course, we thank you, our readers, for all of your support…

Speaking of which, Appetito introduced a Gift Box that contains $80+ of Italian food-related goods for the price of $49.99, so if you want to send the gift of Appetito to yourself or someone else, please do so knowing you are helping to support a small media company with a big dream.

And that dream, in 2026 and beyond, is to keep expanding and supporting this incredible, inclusive community that, through Italian cuisine and culture, celebrates life at its best. Please come to our table!

Buon Capodonna!