News

Appetito Hosts Brunch at CICCIO Cincin in NYC’s West Village

Appetito brought the crowd to CICCIO Cincin in NYC to enjoy their unique brunch offerings of Italian, Asian and American flavors.

10:00 AM EST on November 10, 2025

Photo by Krista Zangari.

Photo by Krista Zangari.

On Saturday, November 8th, Appetito hosted a brunch at CICCIO Cincin, located at 861 Washington Street in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. The gathering of Appetito staff and contributors was intended to promote the Italian eatery's new brunch menu.

Within the light-filled, elegant confines of muted walls, marble tabletops and umber details, the Appetito entourage shared highlights from the restaurant’s Italian emphasis with Asian influence found within both the brunch and dinner menu at CICCIO Cincin.

Appetito's Andrew Cotto (left) with CICCIO Cincin's Giacomo Romano, with guests.
Appetito's Andrew Cotto (left) with CICCIO Cincin's Giacomo Romano, with guests.

The unique culinary approach was inspired by the owners’ distinct heritages. Partners in both business and life, Giacomo Romano brings his Florentine background to New York while Sam Leung was raised in the Pacific Northwest by her Chinese immigrant parents.

Together, Mr. Romano and Ms. Leung opened the Tuscan forward CICCIO Bar and Alimentari in SoHo in 2013. CICCIO Cincin was opened in 2024. The brunch menu was introduced this past September and includes select items from the dinner menu plus classic American fare.

The sandwich board outside of CICCIO Cincin.
The sandwich board outside of CICCIO Cincin.

Menu items enjoyed during the Appetito brunch included Jiaozi al Cinghiale (a Chinese dumpling stuffed with wild boar ragu), Polpettone (using Mr. Romano’s mother’s meatball recipe), Pancakes in a Miso-Caramel syrup, Steak & Eggs, Brioche with Smoked Salmon, Panzanella Salad and the house burger enhanced by a 5-spice pancetta. Glasses were raised in celebration throughout the long meal with prosecco, spritzes and wine.

Appetito highly recommends CICCIO Cincin for brunch and dinner, as well at CICCIO Bar and Alimentari for dinner.

Editor’s Note: If you are a NYC restaurant interested in hosting an Appetito brunch, lunch or dinner, please contact our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto: andrew@appetitomagazine.com.

