Watch Appetito’s Inagural Video Production: Postcards from Parma

As we approach our second year, and the milestone of 1,000 articles, Appetito is eager to expand beyond the platform we have created as a digital publication. We recently began hosting the ITA Talks events in conjunction with the Italian Trade Agency, and we are currently exploring our own gatherings that we hope to launch this spring.

We also have our eyes on film, and with that in mind, we are thrilled to share our debut production of “Postcards from Parma” inspired by the eponymous editorial work of our Italian-based contributor, Graceanne LaCombe .

Graceanne LaCombe is our contributor and the star of Postcards from Parma.

Graceanne, originally from Louisiana, relocated to Milan in 2020 to pursue a master's degree in marketing. After completing her studies, she moved to Parma to join ALMA, The School of Italian Culinary Arts, where she has traveled across the EU and North America, advocating for Italian regional cuisine and sustainable dining practices.

Considering Graceanne’s talents as an advocate, we approached her regarding a short film featuring her favorite spots in Parma. She recruited a friend and filmmaker, Milan-based Matteo D'Agostino , to partner on the production. What they have created is informative and engaging, stylish and professional. See for yourself below.

Our intention at Appetito is to use this as a proof of concept to attract consortiums, producers or travel boards throughout Italy who want to partner with Appetito in creating bespoke content dedicated to promoting their mission. Any interested parties should contact our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, at andrew@appetitomagazine.com.