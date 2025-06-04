Skip to Content
Appetito Hosts “Demo & Dine” at Eataly with Guest Joanna Moeller

Appetito announces a cooking and conversation event at Eataly Flatiron with Italian food influencer Joanna Moeller.

9:00 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc.

Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc.

On June 24th, Appetito will host its inaugural event with Eataly at their Flatiron location in New York City. The event will feature Appetito Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, in conversation with Joanna Moeller, social media influencer @spaghettiroots_nyc, while simultaneously preparing a recipe of Risotto Primavera.

“Over the first two years of Appetito, we’ve discovered such an impressive network of Italian food talents,” Cotto says. “And we wanted to find a way to showcase them while also fostering the type of community which is at our core.”

“Demo & Dine: Risotto with Appetito and Joanna Moeller” will begin at 6:00 in Eataly Flatiron’s “Scuola” with appetizers paired with wine, followed by the risotto making demonstration and conversation with Ms. Moeller about her background and success as a social media influencer within the Italian food space. The prepared risotto will be shared with all in attendance. The event is scheduled to end at 7:30.

Tickets in advance are required and can be purchased here.

Read More:

