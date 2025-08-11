Skip to Content
Chrissy Teigen Launches Italian-Inspired Pasta Sauces at Sprouts

Chrissy Teigen draws on her Italian travels and family dinners to launch Cravings pasta sauces in partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market.

9:00 AM EDT on August 11, 2025

All four jars of Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings pasta sauces on a neutral backdrop

The new Cravings pasta sauce lineup includes Spicy Miso Alfredo, Creamy Tomato, Thai Basil Marinara, and Corn & Truffle. @Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

For New York Times bestselling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, pasta isn’t just a weeknight staple. It’s also a huge part of her love story. She and husband John Legend have returned to Italy time and again, from early vacations on the Amalfi Coast to their wedding and ten-year vow renewal on Lake Como. In a People magazine interview, Teigen described those trips as “really special,” and credited Italy with deepening her connection to both food and family. Now, that inspiration is showing up in her latest culinary project.

This summer, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is expanding into pasta sauces. The brand, originally built on cookbooks, pantry staples, and non-GMO mixes, is stepping into savory territory with four new sauces that reflect Teigen’s playful signature style.

Chrissy Teigen in her kitchen holding jars of Cravings pasta sauce
Teigen showcases the full Cravings sauce line from her home kitchen. @Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

The line includes:

  • Spicy Miso AlfredoA creamy take on Alfredo infused with miso and chili heat, inspired by a viral Cravings recipe. It will be featured on the menu at Jon & Vinny’s locations in Los Angeles and Miami from August 15 through 22, both in-house and on Doordash.
  • Creamy Tomato SauceA rich tomato sauce that balances acidity and sweetness, perfect for classic pasta dishes or baked recipes.
  • Spicy Thai Basil MarinaraA twist on marinara that brings in Thai basil and a kick of spice.
  • Creamy Corn and TruffleA luxurious sauce inspired by one of her favorite LA pasta dishes, made with sweet corn, cheese, and summer truffle.

“Pasta night is one of our favorite family traditions, and even though there are plenty of sauces we love, I knew there was room to bring something a little more unexpected to the table,” says Teigen. “These sauces capture the flavors we crave, and make it easy to turn a weeknight dinner into something fun and special.” 

able filled with Cravings pasta sauces, spaghetti, tomatoes, and herbs
A Cravings-style dinner spread featuring the Creamy Tomato Sauce. @Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Cravings pasta sauces are free from artificial ingredients or preservatives and retail for $9.99 per jar. They are available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information, visit cravings.com or follow @cravingsbychrissyteigen on Instagram.

