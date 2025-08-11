Italian Cooking Tips and Tricks to Get through a Rough Pregnancy

As a child, I spent an awful lot of time in the kitchen drawer. My grandmother turned it into a sort of makeshift bassinet, and from there, happy as a clam, I’d watch her cook. When I was a little older, she’d make a kind of homemade play-dough with flour and water and I’d play with it for hours. It’s how I learned to knead dough, which - to this day - is my favorite stress reducing activity.

To say I love food, cooking and eating might be the understatement of the century. While I’m not a formally trained chef, (I am, what I’ve always called, grandmother trained), I’ve cooked for crowds large and small since way before social media made it a thing.

I get laughed at often because I’m always planning the next meal at the current meal (e.g. planning lunch at breakfast). No matter what else is going on in my life, the ability to cook has always been an outlet for creativity and restoration; I find it the most healing thing I can do.

I’m about two weeks shy of having my first child. To say pregnancy has transformed my relationship to food just might be the new understatement of the century.

For the first time in my life, I can hardly eat. Foods that I’ve loved all my life I can’t even look at — like fresh mozzarella. Even my nearly sacred beloved morning cappuccino and biscotti…Gone. While most say a cup of coffee in pregnancy is fine, I lost the taste for it.

And of course, there’s the long list of foods you can’t have while pregnant: fish (except salmon once a week), prosciutto, salame, mortadella, soft unpasteurized cheeses, red meat cooked to anything under oblivion, the list goes on and on… Add to what you can’t eat the list of foods that suddenly make you nauseous, and the list of what you can eat, suddenly gets very, very short.

Here are a few tips and tricks I’ve learned that have gotten me through.

S Cookies (or Regina Cookies)

These simple, delicious cookies I took for granted growing up. You know, the beautiful cookie tray that inevitably showed up when people came by for coffee and cake, full of those colorful, sprinkle adorned or chocolate dipped butter cookies, pinoli cookies, biscotti and rainbow cookies? There was always a few plain, simple, S cookies left at the end that no one wanted. Those cookies have become a balm in gilead during this pregnancy. Given, I’m watching what I eat, so they are a once in awhile treat, but such comfort and nostalgia. And while, yes, I’ve made my own, during pregnancy I buy them. I love @villabate and @labellamarketplace.

DIY Whole Wheat Breadcrumbs

Like most Italian Americans, in this house we have deep appreciation for chicken cutlets, and frankly, pretty much anything breaded or stuffed. I’ve always used unseasoned breadcrumbs, but switching to whole wheat breadcrumbs, as suggested, presented a challenge. They’re simply not available. Here’s what I do instead.

Two whole wheat boule (or your favorite bakery whole wheat bread, not supermarket in the bag stuff)

Break into small pieces and let sit out 24–36 hours, till dried

Once dried, toast in a 350 oven for 25 minutes or so, till toasted

Once cool, grind in your food processor, store in tightly sealed ziplock bags in your freezer

I like to season with salt, pepper, lots of garlic, Pecorino and oregano for my oven roasted chicken cutlets.

Pecorino and Parmigiano for Protein

During this pregnancy I lost the taste for most cheese, which prior to this point, was its own food group in my world. Save two: Pecorino Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Pecorino is a surprisingly GREAT source of protein, with 25 grams of protein per 100 ounces of cheese. Since in pregnancy, it’s suggested that you add protein when you eat carbs, a healthy dose of Pecorino on a dish of pasta has gotten me through many a meal.

Parmigiano Reggiano (the REAL thing, not that supermarket talcum powder) is another great source of protein, and it’s also lactose free. During pregnancy, I’ve often found it much easier to tolerate small meals. One of my go-to’s is a Granny Smith apple, a little Parmigiano and a handful of walnuts.

Farro: My Go-To Grain

With limited energy, I’ve had to learn to cook quick, easy meals. Farro is one of the healthiest grains you can eat, it’s fairly inexpensive and so very versatile. I buy imported farro and use it to make a variety of salads and contorni. Even better, you can make any one of these in a larger quantity — it lasts a few days. You can even make a farro risotto with it, though I prefer the recipe below:

Farro with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Olives Recipe by Chiara Mantalto Giannini







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes Ingredients 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 dried, imported farro

3 or 4 3 or 4 sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/3 cup 1/3 sliced black olives (or olives of your choice)

salt (to taste)

pepper (to taste)

oregano (a pinch)

Scamorza or Provola, chunked (optional)

1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil Directions Put a pot of water on to boil.

Add salt.

When boiling, add farro and cook until done (about 8 minutes).

Drain farro and put in a salad bowl.

Add sun-dried tomatoes, olives and cheese (if using the latter).

Dress with a little olive oil, salt pepper and pinch of oregano.

Toss and serve.

Spinach Pastina, Grown Up Style

As a kid, my favorite food, hands down, was spinach pastina with ricotta. These days, you can’t even buy spinach pastina anymore. This twist, made with a puree of fresh spinach and finished with a nice sprinkle of Pecorino, is a healthy twist on the original. Feel free to add a little ricotta if you like.

Final Thoughts

My biggest takeaway from all of this, pregnancy is the best time to be present. Your body is doing something truly miraculous, as hard as it can be physically. Take in all the support from family and friends, and — most of all — listen to your doctor.