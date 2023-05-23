Grown-Up Spinach Pastina
Ingredients:
1 bunch fresh, organic spinach
1 clove garlic
Pastina or acini di pepe (1/2 lb)
Pecorino Romano
Salt and pepper
A little pasta water
Ricotta (optional)
Directions:
Sautee spinach in olive oil with a little garlic salt till wilted.
Puree spinach.
Meanwhile, boil pastina in salted water till about 3/4 cooked, or just before al dente.
Place spinach puree in a saucepan. Add a little pasta water to loosen if necessary.
Add pastina and finish cooking in spinach puree. Add ricotta and pecorino as desired.