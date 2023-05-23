Grown-Up Spinach Pastina

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh, organic spinach

1 clove garlic

Pastina or acini di pepe (1/2 lb)

Pecorino Romano

Salt and pepper

A little pasta water

Ricotta (optional)

Directions:

Sautee spinach in olive oil with a little garlic salt till wilted.

Puree spinach.

Meanwhile, boil pastina in salted water till about 3/4 cooked, or just before al dente.

Place spinach puree in a saucepan. Add a little pasta water to loosen if necessary.

Add pastina and finish cooking in spinach puree. Add ricotta and pecorino as desired.