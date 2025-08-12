ITALICUS and SAVOIA Partner with Felice on the Italian Art of Aperitivo

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto and SAVOIA have teamed up with Felice of Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group, to highlight the “Italian art of aperitivo.”
The partnership includes a two-month, multi-city collaboration with activations at restaurants in New York, Florida and California, including special cocktails, events and other brand-oriented happenings, such as mixology classes.
“Celebrating the aperitivo is at the heart of everything we do,” says Giuseppe Gallo, founder of ITALICUS. “Our partnership with Felice allows us to not only highlight the growing global appeal of the aperitivo tradition but also pay homage to our Italian roots.”
The collaboration kicked off on National Spritz Day, opting to feature the ITALICUS Spritz as the restaurant’s “cocktail of the month.”
The ITALICUS Spritz features ITALICUS, prosecco and olives.
In September, the brands will launch Felice’s “Aperitivo Month” menu including three signature sips: The ITALICUS Spritz, the Orancio Spritz and the Italoamericano, which feature ITALICUS and SAVOIA.
As part of the campaign, ITALICUS has created its own holiday, “National Rosolio Day,” which it says will take place on September 1.
And during Negroni Week, select Felice locations will spotlight the SAVOIA Negroni Rosso, SAVOIA Negroni Orancio and the ITALICUS Negroni Bianco.
Restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami, West Palm Beach, Santa Monica, Los Angeles and Costa Mesa will participate.
See the full list here:
- ViceVersa - 398 NE 5th St, Miami, FL 33132
- Macchialina - 810 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Bar Bucce - 7220 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33150
- Felice Brickell - 1450 Brickell Ave Suite 110, Miami, FL 33131
- Felice West Palm Beach - 366 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
- Layla - 352 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Bar Calico - 23 Lexington Ave 2nd floor, New York, NY 10010
- Gansevoort Meatpacking - 18 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014
- Felice Port Chester - 55 Abendroth Avenue, Port Chester NY 10573
- Felice Roslyn - 1382 Old Northern blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576
- Felice On Hudson - 615 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
- Felice 64 - 1166 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10065
- Felice 83 - 1593 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10028
- Felice 15 Gold - 15 Gold Street, New York, NY 10038
- Felice 56 - 15 W 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
- Felice Columbus - 240 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023
- Felice Montague - 84 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
