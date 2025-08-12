ITALICUS and SAVOIA Partner with Felice on the Italian Art of Aperitivo

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto and SAVOIA have teamed up with Felice of Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group, to highlight the “Italian art of aperitivo .”

The partnership includes a two-month, multi-city collaboration with activations at restaurants in New York, Florida and California, including special cocktails, events and other brand-oriented happenings, such as mixology classes.

“Celebrating the aperitivo is at the heart of everything we do,” says Giuseppe Gallo, founder of ITALICUS. “Our partnership with Felice allows us to not only highlight the growing global appeal of the aperitivo tradition but also pay homage to our Italian roots.”

The collaboration kicked off on National Spritz Day, opting to feature the ITALICUS Spritz as the restaurant’s “cocktail of the month.”

The ITALICUS Spritz features ITALICUS, prosecco and olives.

In September, the brands will launch Felice’s “Aperitivo Month” menu including three signature sips: The ITALICUS Spritz, the Orancio Spritz and the Italoamericano, which feature ITALICUS and SAVOIA.

As part of the campaign, ITALICUS has created its own holiday, “National Rosolio Day,” which it says will take place on September 1.

And during Negroni Week, select Felice locations will spotlight the SAVOIA Negroni Rosso, SAVOIA Negroni Orancio and the ITALICUS Negroni Bianco.

Restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami, West Palm Beach, Santa Monica, Los Angeles and Costa Mesa will participate.

See the full list here:

