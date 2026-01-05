Skip to Content
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: My January Shopping Cart 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

7:19 PM EST on January 4, 2026

Images by J.Crew, INNBEAUTY Project, Banana Republic

Happy New Year! 

I’m kicking off a new sub-series within Sunday Shop this weekend. In December, I curated a holiday shopping cart dump that was well-received. So, I’ve decided to share a semi-random, semi-curated selection of my figurative shopping cart(s) at the start of each month. Each will include a selection of what I’ve been browsing—and some of what I’ve been loving (not everything has been tested, for transparency). Prices and purposes will vary in a categorized, bulleted list with links.

To kick things off this January, I’ll include some fitness selections, self-care and beauty, wardrobe items and food. 

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Fitness

Wellness/Skincare/Beauty

Wardrobe 

Food/Drink

Editor’s note: This author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity and has a collaboration with RPZL.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Read More:

