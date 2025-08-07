Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta

This bruschetta recipe, inspired by the cozy trattorias of Rome, pairs creamy cannellini beans with unctuous guanciale and fragrant rosemary.

9:00 AM EDT on August 7, 2025

Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta by Danielle Simone Arata.

Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta by Danielle Simone Arata.

Have you ever experienced flavors while surrounded by an atmosphere you’ll never forget? Think creamy cannellini beans infused with rosemary and garlic accompanied by the crispy texture and salty bite of guanciale. All of that comfort is piled on a toasty slice of Italian bread. That's how the Romans do bruschetta.

Every time I play that memory in my mind, it transports me back to Rome, where I had my first bite. Tucked away behind the lively Piazza Navona you can find cozy restaurants adored by many of the locals. These streets, or alleyways, may be small but their energy is unmatched. It’s that special type of magic you only feel in Rome, and it always finds a way to ignite inspiration.

Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta.
Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta.

Bruschetta and crostini are very similar menu items. To help yourself know the difference, all you need to do is think of crostini as the “little cousin” to bruschetta. Traditionally, bruschetta is made with larger, rustic slices of bread. Crostini are usually thinner and more delicate. The flavors married together in this Roman variation work because it's simple and balanced.

The cannellini beans provide a delicate, creamy texture that’s sandwiched between the firm base of the toasted bread and the salty crisp of the thin guanciale crown. Rosemary is a bold herb, and using it with garlic to flavor a dish like this is what gives it that savory warmth. When using strong ingredients respectfully, you can build deep richness without overpowering it as a whole. That is the true beauty of Roman cuisine. They showcase flavors while maintaining simplicity through a minimalist approach. When you learn to appreciate this aspect of cooking, you learn to appreciate fresh ingredients and their purpose.

Try to bring this experience to life in your home kitchen. It’s a quick, beginner-friendly recipe that anyone can put together. Guanciale can be a hard ingredient to find and often expensive (Appetito’s EIC, Andrew Cotto, recommends Terra di Siena, a U.S. producer that ships nationwide). Although it’s a key ingredient that makes it distinctively Roman, feel free to swap it for something more readily available to you. Pancetta and bacon come from the pork belly and not the cheek, so it’s different from guanciale, but either one can still bring the salty flavor and crispy texture you need to complete this dish.

Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta

Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • Italian bread, sliced and toasted

  • 1 can 1 cooked cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

  • 1 clove 1 garlic, smashed

  • 1 sprig 1 rosemary (plus extra for garnish)

  • olive oil (high-quality extra virgin)

  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper

  • 4-6 4-6 thin slices guanciale

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook the guanciale slices until the fat renders and the edges are golden and crisp.
  • Transfer the guanciale to a paper towel–lined plate (leave the rendered fat in the pan).
  • Lower the heat slightly.
  • Add the smashed garlic and rosemary sprig to the guanciale fat.
  • Let them sizzle gently for 1–2 minutes to infuse the oil.
  • Stir in the rinsed cannellini beans, season with black pepper, and warm through until slightly creamy (about 5–7 minutes - if the mixture is too thick, loosen with a splash of water).
  • Spoon the bean mixture onto toasted bread.
  • Top with crispy guanciale, crack some black pepper over the top.
  • Garnish with rosemary and drizzle with good olive oil.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

A Month of Italian Dining, New Orleans Style

From Magazine Street to the French Quarter, Italian restaurants are turning up the heat for COOLinary New Orleans 2025 with prix fixe menus all August long.

August 7, 2025
Features

Appetito Interviews Christine Dimmick of The Good Home Co.

Christine Dimmick of The Good Home Co. shares how her philosophy on how we care for our home fosters wellness.

August 6, 2025
News

Bay Area Chefs Join Mr. Espresso for Summer Iced Coffee Series

Mr. Espresso’s Oakland café is spotlighting four inventive iced coffee drinks this summer, each created in partnership with a local chef and packed with global inspiration.

August 5, 2025
Recipes

How to Make Westlight’s NA “Champagne’ Cocktail”

The drink is Westlight's "favorite nonalcoholic sparkler by a landslide."

August 5, 2025
Features

Ten Black Truffle Tips from Chef Mazzella at Borgo dei Conti Resort

An acclaimed chef from an Umbrian resort shares ten tips for using the region's prized product of black truffles.

August 4, 2025
See all posts