How to Make Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta

Have you ever experienced flavors while surrounded by an atmosphere you’ll never forget? Think creamy cannellini beans infused with rosemary and garlic accompanied by the crispy texture and salty bite of guanciale . All of that comfort is piled on a toasty slice of Italian bread. That's how the Romans do bruschetta.

Every time I play that memory in my mind, it transports me back to Rome, where I had my first bite. Tucked away behind the lively Piazza Navona you can find cozy restaurants adored by many of the locals. These streets, or alleyways, may be small but their energy is unmatched. It’s that special type of magic you only feel in Rome, and it always finds a way to ignite inspiration.

Roman Bean & Guanciale Bruschetta.

Bruschetta and crostini are very similar menu items. To help yourself know the difference, all you need to do is think of crostini as the “little cousin” to bruschetta. Traditionally, bruschetta is made with larger, rustic slices of bread. Crostini are usually thinner and more delicate. The flavors married together in this Roman variation work because it's simple and balanced.

The cannellini beans provide a delicate, creamy texture that’s sandwiched between the firm base of the toasted bread and the salty crisp of the thin guanciale crown. Rosemary is a bold herb, and using it with garlic to flavor a dish like this is what gives it that savory warmth. When using strong ingredients respectfully, you can build deep richness without overpowering it as a whole. That is the true beauty of Roman cuisine. They showcase flavors while maintaining simplicity through a minimalist approach. When you learn to appreciate this aspect of cooking, you learn to appreciate fresh ingredients and their purpose.

Try to bring this experience to life in your home kitchen. It’s a quick, beginner-friendly recipe that anyone can put together. Guanciale can be a hard ingredient to find and often expensive (Appetito’s EIC, Andrew Cotto, recommends Terra di Siena , a U.S. producer that ships nationwide). Although it’s a key ingredient that makes it distinctively Roman, feel free to swap it for something more readily available to you. Pancetta and bacon come from the pork belly and not the cheek, so it’s different from guanciale, but either one can still bring the salty flavor and crispy texture you need to complete this dish.