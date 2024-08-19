Tuscan White Beans are Delicious, Fast, Easy and Affordable

I love legumes as a main course (see my respective recipes for chickpeas and lentils ), and white beans are among my favorites for their versatility, health benefits (high protein, zero fat, tons of vitamins, and minerals +).

Many chefs and serious home cooks like to soak whole cannellini (white) beans overnight, and then braise them for hours in aromatics and brodo until that perfect pinch indicates they are done.

I like doing that, too, but I also like getting lunch or dinner on the table in a matter of minutes. I also like hearty, nutritious meals that use very few ingredients and cost under five bucks.

Hence, this variation on Fagioli all'Uccelletto, a Tuscan-based white bean dish "made in the style of birds" which essentially mimics the ingredients hunters use to stew small birds, with tomato puree, sage, garlic and olive oil.

The raw ingredients for Tuscan White Beans.

I prefer fresh tomatoes to passata, and - of course, with expedition in mind - canned or jarred cannellini beans to dried.

Try this recipe for a main course, enhanced by some crusty bread slathered in your best extra virgin olive oil. It also works as a fulsome, toothy side to fish or meat. Tuscans love to pair this as a side with Bistecca Fiorentina.

Buon Appetito!