Pasta Primavera Is Satisfying in Every Season

Celebrate the freshness of pasta primavera year-round with this colorful, satisfying recipe that is adaptable to the season.

10:00 AM EDT on July 18, 2025

Pasta Primavera.

Pasta Primavera.

Pasta primavera is a celebration of freshness—an Italian-American classic and a cherished family favorite from my childhood. Both of my grandmothers and my mom made this dish regularly, and it has always held a special place at our table. Colorful, satisfying, and endlessly adaptable, it truly captures the essence of seasonal cooking.

Despite its name, which means “spring pasta” in Italian, pasta primavera can be enjoyed year-round using whatever vegetables are in season. In the summer, my family often harvested zucchini from our garden, and it became a staple ingredient in many dishes, including this one.

Typical ingredients include zucchini, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, carrots, broccoli, and peas—but the beauty of this dish is its flexibility. You can mix and match vegetables to your taste or based on what’s fresh and available.

During the warmer months, I prefer to sauté the vegetables in olive oil with onion and garlic, allowing their natural flavors to shine through. In cooler weather, roasting the vegetables is a great alternative: simply toss them with olive oil and your favorite seasonings, then spread them in a shallow pan and roast until tender.

The pasta acts as a canvas for the vegetables. Spaghetti, penne, or fettuccine all work beautifully. Just cook the pasta according to the package instructions—al dente is my preference—then toss it with the prepared vegetables and finish with a sprinkle of grated cheese.

What makes pasta primavera such a great dish is its adaptability. It’s fast, wholesome, and vibrant, offering both visual appeal and a spectrum of textures and flavors—from crisp-tender vegetables to silky noodles. Whether you’re in the mood for comfort or something light and refreshing, pasta primavera strikes that perfect balance between indulgent and nourishing, all with effortless charm.

Give it a try—Buon Appetito!

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

Recipe by Marisa Lambert
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1 16-ounce box of penne pasta

  • 3 tablespoons 3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 1 14-ounce can of whole peeled tomatoes

  • 1 1 zucchini cut into quarters

  • 1 1 squash cut into quarters

  • 1 1 bunch of asparagus, cut into one-inch pieces (remove the lower portion of the stalks)

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 frozen peas

  • 1/2 1/2 a large red onion, chopped

  • 3 cloves 3 garlic, chopped

  • Pecorino Romano cheese

  • Fresh basil, torn

Directions

  • Coat the bottom of a pan with extra virgin olive oil and heat over medium heat.
  • Add the onion and a dash of salt. 
  • Sauté until the onions are translucent, then add the garlic.
  • Sauté for a few more minutes (be mindful not to burn the onions or garlic).
  • Add the can of tomatoes and use a fork to mash.
  • Cook for five minutes.
  • Add the zucchini, squash, and asparagus. 
  • Season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and oregano. 
  • Cook for ten minutes.
  • Add the peas (if using frozen peas, run them under lukewarm water for a few minutes to soften).
  • Cook all of the vegetables until tender (a few minutes).
  • While the vegetables are cooking, boil water, and add salt when it reaches a rolling boil.
  • Add your pasta and cook according to package directions.  
  • Drain the pasta and add your vegetable mixture and Pecorino Romano cheese. 
  • Reserve some of the pasta water and add to vegetables if needed.
  • Top with fresh basil.

