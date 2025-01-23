Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Italian American Classics, Part I: Chicken Piccata

The first recipe in a five-part series with an acclaimed Brooklyn chef features the silky, zesty classic of chicken piccata.

9:00 AM EST on January 23, 2025

Chicken Piccata by Chef Matthew Cutolo.

Chicken Piccata by Chef Matthew Cutolo.

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American running the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1920, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home. 

A video reel will accompany each recipe. 

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series. 

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Chicken Piccata, from Chef Matthew, who previously contributed a family lasagna recipe.

The ultimate Chicken Piccata is HERE! This is not just a recipe—it’s the first episode in my exciting new series with Appetito magazine, celebrating the most iconic Italian American classics!

Tender chicken, a rich buttery sauce, and that signature lemon-caper kick—this dish is a game-changer! Ready to elevate your cooking game? Stay tuned at Appetito and on Instagram for more drool-worthy recipes and exclusive kitchen secrets.

This is just the beginning, and you don’t want to miss what’s next! For now, though: Try this Chicken Piccata at home! First watch the video and then scroll down for the precise recipe:

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

Recipe by Chef Matthew Cutolo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. 2 chicken breast

  • 1 cup 1 all-purpose flour (for dredging)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 butter

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 chicken broth

  • Juice of one lemon

  • 2 tbsp. 2 capers (rinsed and drained)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 fresh parsley (chopped)

  • salt and pepper

  • olive oil

  • lemon slices (for garnish, optional)

Directions

  • Slice the chicken breasts evenly and pound thinly.
  • Season both sides with salt and pepper.
  • Dredge each piece in flour, shaking off the excess.
  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Sear the chicken for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown (work in batches to avoid overcrowding).
  • Remove the chicken and keep it warm on a plate.
  • Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce slightly.
  • Add chicken broth, lemon juice, and capers.
  • Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it reduce slightly for 3-4 minutes.
  • Return the chicken to the skillet, spooning the sauce over it.
  • Simmer for 2-3 minutes to warm through.
  • Off the heat, whisk in the 2 tablespoons of butter to create a smooth, glossy sauce.
  • Sprinkle fresh parsley over the chicken and sauce.
  • Garnish with lemon slices if desired.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Serie A

Serie A: Napoli-Juventus, Lazio-Fiorentina, Turkey Meatball Sandwich 

In this new column, Justin Patulli selects key Serie A matches for the coming weekend and suggests Italian snacks for pairing. 

January 23, 2025
Features

Winter Wellness Tips for Staying Warm, Nourished, and Inspired

Our Health & Wellness expert offers an array of tips for attaining optimal joy during the bleak winter months.

January 22, 2025
Features

How Casa-Dea Brought Pecorino Wine from Abruzzo to Canada

Learn how central Italy's gem of a grape, Pecorino, found its way to a wine estate in Canada's Prince Edward County.

January 21, 2025
See all posts