Italian American Classics, Part I: Chicken Piccata

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American running the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1920, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home.

A video reel will accompany each recipe.

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series.

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Chicken Piccata, from Chef Matthew, who previously contributed a family lasagna recipe.

The ultimate Chicken Piccata is HERE! This is not just a recipe—it’s the first episode in my exciting new series with Appetito magazine, celebrating the most iconic Italian American classics!

Tender chicken, a rich buttery sauce, and that signature lemon-caper kick—this dish is a game-changer! Ready to elevate your cooking game? Stay tuned at Appetito and on Instagram for more drool-worthy recipes and exclusive kitchen secrets.

This is just the beginning, and you don’t want to miss what’s next! For now, though: Try this Chicken Piccata at home! First watch the video and then scroll down for the precise recipe: