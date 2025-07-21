A Sommelier’s Day Off: Roberto Longo of César & C*ZZIMMA

Roberto Longo knows flavor, ritual, and how to show up with presence. As the sommelier at César, the acclaimed two-Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, and the co-founder of C*ZZIMMA - a bold non-alcoholic aperitivo brand he launched alongside partner and co-founder Simone Weithers - Roberto brings Italian tradition into the now.

Born and raised in Piedmont, Italy, Roberto’s life has always revolved around hospitality, good taste, and unapologetic living. Now based in Brooklyn, he blends old-world sensibility with modern rhythm, infusing every experience with depth, culture, and style.

Roberto Longo is a sommelier and co-founder of C*ZZIMMA.

Morning: Rockaway Run & Espresso Ritual

Wednesdays start where the city fades: Rockaway Beach.

“There’s something about the ocean breeze and the sound of the waves that clears my mind like nothing else,” Roberto shares. “It’s a moment of total presence - far from the speed and grind of the city.”

After his run, espresso is the only next step. Whether brewed at home in proper Italian fashion or picked up at the Rockaway Hotel Coffee Shop.

“It grounds me. It’s strong, simple, essential. Like all the best things.”

Afternoon: Art, Friends & Flavor-Fueled Wandering

Afternoons are unstructured by design. Roberto might stop by a gallery in Bushwick or take a joyride in his vintage Fiat 500 to Made in Eatalia Salumeria, a tucked-away Italian-owned gourmet shop in Glendale, Queens.

“After I run a few errands, I let the rest of the day take me.”

He also uses the time to check in with friends, often turning a quick catch-up into a full-blown culinary adventure across Brooklyn.

“Whether we end up in Crown Heights or Williamsburg, I’m always chasing bold flavor and good energy. Brooklyn keeps you on your toes in the best way.”

Evening: Aperitivo Date & Shared Vision

Roberto Longo with Simone Weithers, his partner in business and life.

Wednesday evenings are non-negotiable: aperitivo is on the calendar.

Whether it’s a chilled glass of wine in the backyard or discovering a new neighborhood favorite, Roberto and Simone, his partner in business and life, make space to slow down and reconnect. It’s their weekly ritual - a moment to step out of the day-to-day and savor something intentional.

“That golden hour transition is sacred,” says Roberto. “It’s when we reset after a busy week, share what’s on our minds, and dream up the next bold idea for how we can grow C*ZZIMMA together.”

Their recent neighborhood favorites include Lella Alimentari for a classic Italian piadina and Café Rue Dix, a West African restaurant bursting with flavor and soul. But no matter where they go, it’s less about the location and more about the presence.