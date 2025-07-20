Sunday Shop: SAYLOR, NOYZ, Califia Farms

We’re in the thick of summer—temperatures are high, celebrations are frequent and PTO days are on the horizon. It’s my favorite time of year and somehow it always flies by.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Lazy Sunday dress of dreams: I wore my first-ever dress from SAYLOR this week and it did not disappoint. Lightweight, breezy and chic, the Paige Dress gives coastal-garden vibes in the best way—I say this as someone who is hydrangea-obsessed. The bodice, which is smocked, is flattering, stretchy and comfortable, with a dainty floral block print and white and light blue stripes. This piece, made with 100% cotton, also features ties on the back to add an adorable bow element and features pockets.

La Maison du Chocolat Partners with Citadelle Gin: La Maison du Chocolat has partnered up with Citadelle Gin to launch a dark chocolate bar that’s infused with Citadelle Gin’s essence called the Alchimie Gin Chocolate Bar. It’s made with 19 botanicals that are in Citadelle Gin prior to distillation, including citrus peels, juniper berries and spices to foster an aromatic chocolate experience. The chocolate tastes like luxury, a true treat that can be enjoyed over the course of several days. The bar contains .5% alcohol.

The best lightweight hair oil: Briogeo’s Style + Treat™ 4-in-1 Smoothing, Weightless Hair Oil for Fine to Medium Hair provides a layer of moisture, shine and protection. It also happens to be one of my favorite scents of the summer featuring yuzu and plum oil. The oil is meant for fine and medium hair that’s straight, wavy, curly and coily.

Seaside scent: NOYZ has released its HAIR + BODY FRAGRANCE MIST - SALTY that has been added to my scents of summer rotation (which includes the above hair oil, of course). “Fruity / Aquatic,” the scent Salty compares to “a high noon skinny dip in the ocean.” as the brand states in the product description. It feels like heat, sunscreen, coconut and fruity drinks after a swim in salt water. In other words, it’s the feeling of setting your OOO message, bottled. NOYZ also offers two other hair and body fragrance mists in "Juicy Chaos" and "Listen, honey."

Getting in my summer macros: Over the last few months, I’ve been working on prioritizing my protein intake and my favorite new find is Califia Farms’ Protein Vanilla Almond Latte which I think I may now keep permanently stocked in my fridge. Made with 100% arabica coffee and almond milk, one serving contains 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of sugar. It’s caffeinating, adds a protein boost and it’s delicious.