The Sicilian Butcher Opens in North Dallas

The Sicilian Butcher is bringing its signature meatballs and make-your-own cannoli bar to North Dallas this summer, opening its second Texas location on Thursday, August 7. The newest restaurant from The Maggiore Group will be located at 5225 Belt Line Road, Suite 240, following a well-received launch in Fort Worth last year.

Known for its house-made pastas, family-style platters, and bruschetta boards, The Sicilian Butcher first launched in Arizona in 2017 and quickly became a local favorite. Its sister concept, The Sicilian Baker, shares each location and serves as a sweet counterpart, offering Italian pastries and a build-your-own cannoli bar that has become a fan favorite.

The Sicilian Butcher brings its signature dishes to North Dallas, from house-made pasta to shareable Sicilian platters.

“Texas has shown up for The Sicilian Butcher. Since opening in Dallas Fort Worth last year, we’ve seen packed dining rooms, loyal regulars, and an outpouring of love for the concept,” says Andrew K. Smith, managing director and co-founder of Savory Fund. “Chef Joey and his team have built something truly special — an authentic, flavor-forward menu paired with that unforgettable Italian hospitality. We can’t wait to watch North Dallas fall in love with this beautiful new location.”

The new restaurant will offer many of its most popular dishes, including hand-rolled meatballs, fresh pastas, and customizable platters designed for sharing. Guests can expect Sicilian-style comfort food. The bakery side will feature rotating gelato flavors, flaky sfogliatelle, crisp lobster tails, and, of course, the DIY cannoli bar, which adds an extra element of fun to the experience.

“We are so excited to bring a taste of Sicily to Dallas,” says Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group. “From our amazing house-made pastas and signature craft meatballs to our Build Your Own Cannoli Bar, we can’t wait to welcome guests into our kitchen and show them what true Sicilian hospitality is all about.”

Chef Joey Maggiore and Cristina Maggiore inside The Sicilian Baker, which shares space with every Butcher location.

The Maggiore Group has steadily grown The Sicilian Butcher brand across the Southwest with the support of Savory Fund, a private equity firm that helps emerging restaurant groups scale while staying rooted in the culture that made them successful in the first place. The North Dallas opening brings the total number of Sicilian Butcher locations to five, with a third Texas location in San Antonio slated to open later this year.

In celebration of the grand opening, The Sicilian Butcher will donate five percent of all opening day sales to Feed the Children, a nonprofit that works to end childhood hunger and provide families with the essentials they need.

For more details, visit their website or follow along on Instagram.