Cannoli Donuts From Brunch King, Joey Maggiore’s Cookbook

These sweet treats combine Italian and American favorites into one ricotta cream-stuffed dish that’s great for brunch or dessert.

10:00 AM EDT on September 19, 2024

In our recent interview with Joey Maggiore about is new book, Brunch King, he discusses the idea behind Cannoli Donuts. The dish is one of the breakout stars of the menu at Hash Kitchen, the brunch restaurant he started in the Phoenix area nearly a decade ago, and which has grown into a juggernaut with locations in several states—and more on the way.

Cannoli donuts are part of the action in Brunch King, too, offering the chance to make a rich mash-up of Italian and American favorites at home. 

Maggiore says that the idea for the donuts grew out of another creation, cannoli pancakes (which are also in the book). “I said, you know what: it’d be fun to fill a hot donut with cannoli cream. And everyone [doubted me]. It’s been a big seller since day one. Everyone comes in [to Hash Kitchen] and gets an appetizer of cannoli doughnuts. When they're piping hot, with the fresh goat milk ricotta we make in-house, the flavors are really there. It tastes like Sicily, but in a donut.”

See the headnote from Brunch King and the recipe below and read our interview with Joey Maggiore.

As an Italian, I’ve always had cannoli in my life—and who doesn’t love a donut? Here, I’ve combined two classic sweet treats by stuffing a donut with a sweetened ricotta cream. They’re super sexy, absolutely money, and delicious straight out of the fryer.

Excerpted from Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks by Joey Maggiore. Photography by Joanie Simon. Copyright 2024. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved.

Cannoli Donuts

Recipe by Joey Maggiore
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

1

hour 

30

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • PART 1

  • 7 fl oz 7 (213 g) whole milk

  • 2 2 eggs (100 g), beaten

  • 2 1/2 Tbsp 2 1/2 (31 g) granulated sugar

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp 1 1/2 (14 g) instant dry yeast

  • 2 Tbsp 2 (43 g) honey

  • 2 cups 2 (255 g) all-purpose flour

  • PART 2

  • 4 cups 4 (510 g) all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 (96 g) shortening

  • 2 1/2 tsp 2 1/2 (13 g) kosher salt

  • ASSEMBLY

  • 4 cups 4 canola oil

  • Donuts (see here)

  • 2 cups 2 Cannoli Cream (page 172*)

  • Amarena cherries, for garnish

  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions

  • PART 1
  • Place all ingredients in a medium bowl. Add 61⁄2 fl oz (187 g) room-temperature water and mix thoroughly until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and leave the bowl in a warm place for 1 hour, until the mixture has doubled in size.
  • PART 2
  • Place the dough mixture in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the hook attachment. Add all ingredients and mix for 8–10 minutes on the lowest speed, until the dough is cohesive. Cover and rest for 20 minutes.
  • Turn out on a lightly floured surface and roll the dough to a 1⁄2-inch thickness. Cut out 12 donut shapes, reserving donut holes. Arrange donut shapes and holes on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then cover with plastic wrap.
  • Donuts can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 days or frozen until needed.
  • ASSEMBLY
  • Heat oil in a deep 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until it reaches a temperature of 350°F.
  • Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, carefully lower donuts and donut holes into the hot oil. Fry for 11⁄2 minutes, until the bottom side is golden brown. Flip and fry for another 11⁄2 minutes, until both sides are golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer donuts to a paper towel–lined plate to drain excess oil. Repeat with the remaining donuts and donut holes.
  • To serve, place three donuts on each plate. Fill a piping bag with cannoli cream, then fill each donut center with cream. (Alternatively, fill a zip-top bag with cream, push out excess air, and reseal the bag. Snip a corner of the bag. Then, you’re ready to pipe the cream.) Top each filled donut with a fried donut hole and garnish with cherries and a dusting of confectioners’ sugar.

Notes

  • This recipe features a recipe for cannoli cream from Brunch King, with whole milk ricotta, vanilla, and semisweet chocolate chips.

Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

