Cannoli Donuts From Brunch King, Joey Maggiore’s Cookbook

In our recent interview with Joey Maggiore about is new book, Brunch King, he discusses the idea behind Cannoli Donuts. The dish is one of the breakout stars of the menu at Hash Kitchen, the brunch restaurant he started in the Phoenix area nearly a decade ago, and which has grown into a juggernaut with locations in several states—and more on the way.

Cannoli donuts are part of the action in Brunch King, too, offering the chance to make a rich mash-up of Italian and American favorites at home.

Maggiore says that the idea for the donuts grew out of another creation, cannoli pancakes (which are also in the book). “I said, you know what: it’d be fun to fill a hot donut with cannoli cream. And everyone [doubted me]. It’s been a big seller since day one. Everyone comes in [to Hash Kitchen] and gets an appetizer of cannoli doughnuts. When they're piping hot, with the fresh goat milk ricotta we make in-house, the flavors are really there. It tastes like Sicily, but in a donut.”

See the headnote from Brunch King and the recipe below and read our interview with Joey Maggiore.

As an Italian, I’ve always had cannoli in my life—and who doesn’t love a donut? Here, I’ve combined two classic sweet treats by stuffing a donut with a sweetened ricotta cream. They’re super sexy, absolutely money, and delicious straight out of the fryer.

Excerpted from Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks by Joey Maggiore. Photography by Joanie Simon. Copyright 2024. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved.