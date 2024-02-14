Recipes
Italian Lentil Soup is the Best
Our Editor-in-Chief shares his recipe for Italian Lentil Soup and explains why this version bests that of other cuisines.
Seeking Sun, Fat, and Red Wine in Puglia
In her latest Postcards from Parma column, Graceanne LaCombe travels to experience winter in Puglia.
pastaRAMEN to Collaborate with Tonari in NJ and D.C.
Two of America's most celebrated Wafu Italian chefs, Robbie Felice & Katsuya Fukushima, will team up in their respective restaurants.
Seafood Linguine, a Calabrian Classic
The latest edition to the Silver Spoon collection from Phaidon is The Silver Spoon Pasta: Authentic Italian Recipes, such as this take on Linguine ai Frutti di Mare, or seafood linguine.
Making Olive all’ascolana, Le Marche’s Signature Dish
Andrew Cotto visits Cremini's in Brooklyn, a restaurant devoted to the cuisine of Le Marche, including its famed olive all'ascolana.