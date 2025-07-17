Taormina: Top Places to Eat in the Magical Sicilian City

Taormina, Sicily is one of the most tantalizing destinations in the world. Just ask Martin Scorsese, who recently visited with his family. Some of the most iconic movies in film history were shot here, including the 60s classic L’Aventura. More recently, the viral second season of The White Lotus took place in Taormina. Heck, even Mr. Moneypants himself, Jeff Bezos, just honeymooned in the town -and this is a man who could have easily gone to space instead.

Yes, Taormina is immensely popular and for good reason. Aside from it being drop-dead gorgeous, the food is just as meraviglioso. And let’s face it: most of us go to Italy to eat. So the next time you’re planning to head to this Sicilian gem, here’s exactly where you should mangia.

Ristorante Timeo at Grand Hotel Timeo, A Belmond Resort

The terrace at Grand Hotel Timeo offers one of the most iconic views in Taormina.

The food? Spectacular. The views? Just as impressive. Whether you come here for a leisurely lunch or a classy dinner, dining on the deck in Taormina gives you a uniquely Sicilian experience. As you gaze out onto the expansive coastline, order up some classic dishes, like a perfectly crisp frito misto made with local seafood, served with accouterments ranging from diced garlic to mayo. Sip some champagne or some prosecco. Why not order a martini made with local Vulcanica vodka? You’re on vacation: you deserve it.

Bam Bar

A signature granita from Bam Bar, served with warm brioche, is a morning ritual in Taormina.

It’s a Taormina icon. Open since 1947, Bam Bar specializes in luscious, creamy granita which hits the spot regardless if it’s a sweltering Sicilian day. Sit down at one of their gorgeously decorated tables and get three scoops of the iced fruit dessert, topped with homemade whipped cream. Give yourself time though: it’s sit-down only, and while lines can get long, they usually move quickly.

Bar & Chiostro and Anciovi at San Domenico Palace

Lunch at Domenica, where vibrant colors match the vibe.

San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Resort, is widely known as one of the best hotels in the world. Yes, this is where the aforementioned Amazon tycoon stayed and where The White Lotus took up its digs. But while not everybody has the means to stay here, you can certainly bask in the glow of its incredible bars and restaurants. Its courtyard Bar & Chiostro serves as a prime place to see and be seen. As musicians play nearby, sip some Italian birra and munch on classics ranging from salads, burgers and their signature Sicilian hot dog (made with sausage and mashed broccoli). Meanwhile, Anciovi is the seafood restaurant of your dreams. Walk past the outdoor pool and sit on the deck overlooking the sea and order its namesake anchovies with a side of fresh citrus and fennel salad. Finally, finish your meal by sipping an espresso and looking out onto a Sicilian sky full of stars.

Fanaberia

A hand-held masterpiece - brioche con gelato.

Three words: brioche con gelato. Located on Taormina's bustling main drag, pull up and order the crown jewel of Sicilian cuisine. It’s essentially an ice cream sandwich, but don’t you dare call it that. Stuffed with creamy gelato, bask in the glorious glow of the cold cream and the soft bread. While you’re at it, grab a cannoli here, too. But since this is Sicily, you’ve probably had a million so far. And luckily, it’s tough to find a bad one.

Another hotel dining gem, Monsù is the type of place where the chef comes out and says hello. Seemingly hidden in the Palazzo Vecchio, which was built on an ancient wall, the lux space is situated around a mini indoor garden. With tables adorned with crisp white tablecloths and hand-painted murals on the wall, this is a place to have an elevated feast of a meal that’s kicked off by towering grissini, eggplant parmesan, and steak. You’ll be impressed the minuto you walk inside the door.