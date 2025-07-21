Inside NaturalBoom: Andrea Campagnolo on Wellness and Focus

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining mental clarity and balance is more important than ever. I had the pleasure of speaking with Andrea Campagnolo, the founder of NaturalBoom. He shared how the brand was born from a desire to create a beverage that supports focus and calm through natural, purposeful ingredients, reflecting a lifestyle rooted in presence, nature, and authenticity.

How did NaturalBoom come about?

NaturalBoom was born first on the waves and then in thoughts. During various seasons, but especially in winter, while chasing the swell with my board or descending among the Biellese Alps, I felt the need for something that could help me stay clear-headed, present, and centered.

I needed a boost that was not only physical but mental. So, through readings, intuitions, and experiments, I began to create natural infusions for myself, with ingredients like papaya, apple, ashwagandha, green tea, sea buckthorn. From that simple, sincere act, a dream was born: a natural, accessible, and true Mental Drink that helps people feel better, without compromises.

Your lifestyle, between surfing and nature, has greatly inspired the brand. How did it influence the choice of ingredients and the philosophy of NaturalBoom?

Surfing, nature, and travel taught me the value of presence and essentials. I wanted a product that had that same authenticity: a mix of ingredients, good, effective, without frills. Surfing teaches you to listen, to wait for the right wave. That’s what I did with NaturalBoom. I waited, listened, and then created. The choice of ingredients came from what I really use, from what I believe in. A bit of Eastern medicine, some Ayurvedic practice, and God. Each ingredient tells a piece of a journey, a meeting, a landscape.

NaturalBoom is a “Mental Drink.” What does this term mean to you? And what makes it different from other drinks on the market?

It is something much deeper than a functional beverage. It is an ally for those who want to be clear and centered in a society that often distracts us. It is a mindful pause, a choice of love for one’s mind. Unlike energy drinks full of stimulants, NaturalBoom works with the body and not against it. It accompanies you - it does not push you.

The focus on nootropics and adaptogens is really interesting. How did you choose these ingredients? Why are they important for mental well-being?

Because they are the future of mental well-being, but with ancient roots. I chose them because they act naturally, gradually, without creating dependence. Ashwagandha helps you regain balance, green tea improves concentration, and mate stimulates without agitation. They are smart ingredients for conscious minds.

The brand’s ethics are clear: nourish the mind and respect the planet. How does this translate into production and packaging?

NaturalBoom was born with a pact: to nourish the mind and respect the planet. We use quality ingredients, from transparent supply chains, and fully recyclable packaging. We are working with partners who share our values to improve every day. It’s not marketing: it is the foundation on which we build everything.

For the launch in the USA, can you tell me more about the two new recipes? What do the colors green, white, and red represent for you?

For the American launch, I wanted to complete the range with two new canned variants, which together form the colors of our flag: green, white, and red. For me, they represent the Italian identity I carry with pride - the green of nature, the white of purity, and the red of passion. And yes, also a tasty tribute to basil, mozzarella, and tomato, icons of our food culture!

What is your biggest dream for NaturalBoom over the next 5 years?

I want NaturalBoom to become a global point of reference for those seeking authentic mental well-being. Not just a product, but a movement, a community that believes in a healthier, more conscious, and respectful lifestyle. And maybe, why not, to see the Mental Drink as a new category in the global beverage market. A paradigm shift!

And personally, what does “well-being” mean to you? Do you have any daily rituals to stay clear-headed, present, and centered?

Well-being is balance. It is when the body, mind, and spirit move in the same direction. Every day I look for small rituals that help me: the silence of the morning, a mindful breathing session, a trip to the sea or a walk in the woods. And then laughter with friends, a hug with those you love. That is the best adaptogen.