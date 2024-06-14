Lambrusco Spritz Season Starts Now

Lambrusco is having a moment — at least in my life — and I’ll surely be ordering a glass or two of the Emilia-Romagna wine through the summer months.

And while we think about summer sips, Lambrusco comes into play not just on its own but in the form of an aperitivo. Fifty-year-old Lambrusco brand Riunite has released a recipe for the Riunite Lambrusco Spritz that is sure to please — and it’s meant to be quite light.

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz.

"The introduction of the Riunite Lambrusco Spritz marks a new chapter for the brand, empowering Riunite to resonate with a dynamic consumer base intrigued not only by wine, but also by the evolving world of cocktails,” says Mina Belhaj Rouas, vice president of marketing and trade development at Frederick Wildman.

She adds: "With its naturally low alcohol content and light, refreshing appeal, the Spritz arrives just in time for the seasonal change, offering a delightful alternative for those seeking both familiarity and innovation in their drink choices."

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz Recipe by Riunite







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1 1 part Riunite Lambrusco

1 1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC Directions Combine Riunite Lambrusco and Maschio Prosecco DOC over ice in a wine glass.

Top off with a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon.

