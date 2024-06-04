Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Cocktails

A Thirst-Quenching Summer Spritz From Miami

Miami’s acclaimed restaurant Klaw shares a recipe for a summer spritz that combines fruit and citrus flavors for a light, fizzy, nuanced drink.

12:15 PM EDT on June 4, 2024

Summer Spritz

The Summer Spritz by Klaw Miami.

Miami restaurant Klaw features a highly acclaimed menu of steaks and Norwegian king crab, and offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach from its location in Edgewater. Whether in its beautifully designed dining rooms or on its rooftop bar, it is unquestionably a wonderful place to enjoy a spritz on a sunny Miami day. 

Klaw Miami has gotten creative with this summer spritz, using an enticing mix of fruit and citrus flavors. The drink requires a bit of preparation as you’ll need to first mix sugar with the rinds of blood oranges (or any orange variation) and a lemon to create the sweetener known as oleo saccharum. The extra effort will be worth it. 

“The Summer Spritz at Klaw was created by our Cocktail of the Week program,” says Kevin D’Antonio, Klaw’s Beverage Director. "This ensures our bar team is involved in the process of creation, maintenance, and use of ingredients in different ways. The Oleo Saccharum in the Summer Spritz enhances the complexity and depth of flavor to this summer crusher (or any time of the year here in Miami)!”

Add this to your summer spritz-making arsenal and it’s sure to become a go-to when the sun is shining and the temperature calls for a refreshing cooler. 

Klaw Miami's Summer Spritz

Klaw Miami's Summer Spritz

Recipe by Klaw Miami
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Oleo Saccharum

  • Peels of 2 cleaned blood oranges (only the peel, try to get as little of the white pith as possible)

  • Peel of 1 cleaned lemon (only the peel, try to get as little of the white pith as possible)

  • 3/8 cup 3/8 granulated sugar

  • For the Summer Spritz

  • 1.5 oz 1.5 Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka

  • 1 oz 1 Citrus (meyer lemon juice or lemon juice)

  • .75 oz. .75 Blood Orange Oleo Saccharum

  • 2 2 Cava

  • Garnish: Edible flower (Klaw uses marigolds)

Directions

  • For the Oleo Saccharum
  • Using a vegetable peeler, Y-peeler or similar tool, peel the entire surfaces of the blood oranges and lemon into a bowl.
  • Add the sugar and muddle, ensuring the sugar is worked into the peels well. Let stand for 4 to 6 hours.
  • Push the peels away to the sides of the bowl, allowing the oils to gather in the center.
  • Remove the peels and transfer the oleo saccharum into a sealed container. Chill before using.
  • For the Summer Spritz
  • Stir the Vodka, Citrus & Oleo in a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice for 15 seconds.
  • Strain out the contents into an oversized wine glass.
  • Place a large sphere or square cube ice and top with Cava or dry sparkling wine. Prosecco doesn't have the atmospheric pressure (bubble structure) to hold up in this cocktail
  • Drop your flower in and enjoy!

Notes

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

A Chinese-Italian Collaboration Dinner Comes to Manhattan

The latest wave of Italian cuisine mash-ups includes a San Pellegrino-sponsored dinner with chefs Wendy Cacciatori and Christine Lau at NYC’s Nonna Beppa on June 12.

June 4, 2024
Recipes

How Francesca Marsetti Fuses Branzino with Japanese Flavors

Our contributor shares a recipe from Italian fusion Chef, Francesca Marsetti that marries Branzino and Stracciatella with Teriyaki Sauce.

June 4, 2024
Recipes

Burn Your Fingers with Lamb Chops Scottadito

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his method for preparing the Roman classic Lamb Chops Scottadito which is perfect for grilling season.

June 3, 2024
See all posts