A Thirst-Quenching Summer Spritz From Miami

Miami restaurant Klaw features a highly acclaimed menu of steaks and Norwegian king crab, and offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach from its location in Edgewater. Whether in its beautifully designed dining rooms or on its rooftop bar, it is unquestionably a wonderful place to enjoy a spritz on a sunny Miami day.

Klaw Miami has gotten creative with this summer spritz, using an enticing mix of fruit and citrus flavors. The drink requires a bit of preparation as you’ll need to first mix sugar with the rinds of blood oranges (or any orange variation) and a lemon to create the sweetener known as oleo saccharum. The extra effort will be worth it.

“The Summer Spritz at Klaw was created by our Cocktail of the Week program,” says Kevin D’Antonio, Klaw’s Beverage Director. "This ensures our bar team is involved in the process of creation, maintenance, and use of ingredients in different ways. The Oleo Saccharum in the Summer Spritz enhances the complexity and depth of flavor to this summer crusher (or any time of the year here in Miami)!”

Add this to your summer spritz-making arsenal and it’s sure to become a go-to when the sun is shining and the temperature calls for a refreshing cooler.

Klaw Miami's Summer Spritz Recipe by Klaw Miami







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients For the Oleo Saccharum

Peels of 2 cleaned blood oranges (only the peel, try to get as little of the white pith as possible)

Peel of 1 cleaned lemon (only the peel, try to get as little of the white pith as possible)

3/8 cup 3/8 granulated sugar

For the Summer Spritz

1.5 oz 1.5 Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka

1 oz 1 Citrus (meyer lemon juice or lemon juice)

.75 oz. .75 Blood Orange Oleo Saccharum

2 2 Cava

Garnish: Edible flower (Klaw uses marigolds) Directions For the Oleo Saccharum

Using a vegetable peeler, Y-peeler or similar tool, peel the entire surfaces of the blood oranges and lemon into a bowl.

Add the sugar and muddle, ensuring the sugar is worked into the peels well. Let stand for 4 to 6 hours.

Push the peels away to the sides of the bowl, allowing the oils to gather in the center.

Remove the peels and transfer the oleo saccharum into a sealed container. Chill before using.

For the Summer Spritz

Stir the Vodka, Citrus & Oleo in a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice for 15 seconds.

Strain out the contents into an oversized wine glass.

Place a large sphere or square cube ice and top with Cava or dry sparkling wine. Prosecco doesn't have the atmospheric pressure (bubble structure) to hold up in this cocktail

Drop your flower in and enjoy! Notes Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook