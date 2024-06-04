A Thirst-Quenching Summer Spritz From Miami

Miami restaurant Klaw features a highly acclaimed menu of steaks and Norwegian king crab, and offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach from its location in Edgewater. Whether in its beautifully designed dining rooms or on its rooftop bar, it is unquestionably a wonderful place to enjoy a spritz on a sunny Miami day.
Klaw Miami has gotten creative with this summer spritz, using an enticing mix of fruit and citrus flavors. The drink requires a bit of preparation as you’ll need to first mix sugar with the rinds of blood oranges (or any orange variation) and a lemon to create the sweetener known as oleo saccharum. The extra effort will be worth it.
“The Summer Spritz at Klaw was created by our Cocktail of the Week program,” says Kevin D’Antonio, Klaw’s Beverage Director. "This ensures our bar team is involved in the process of creation, maintenance, and use of ingredients in different ways. The Oleo Saccharum in the Summer Spritz enhances the complexity and depth of flavor to this summer crusher (or any time of the year here in Miami)!”
Add this to your summer spritz-making arsenal and it’s sure to become a go-to when the sun is shining and the temperature calls for a refreshing cooler.