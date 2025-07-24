Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Unwind at Vallata’s Aperitivo Hour in Union Square

Vallata’s aperitivo hour near Union Square features Italian cocktails, regional wines, and small bites made with fresh market ingredients.

10:00 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

Three-panel collage showing Italian cocktails and snacks at Vallata, the restaurant’s exterior sign, and a trio of cocktails on a wooden bar

Aperitivo at Vallata includes seasonal spritzes, regional wines, and light bites, served just steps from Union Square.

Tucked just off Union Square Park, Vallata captures the familiar ease of Italian evenings with a relaxed but refined aperitivo hour. From 5 to 6:30 PM each night, the lights soften, glasses clink, and a curated menu of Italian cocktails, regional wines, and chef’s choice bar snacks takes center stage.

Close-up of a Negroni cocktail with orange slice at Vallata
The classic Negroni, a staple of Vallata’s Italian cocktail lineup.

Guests can settle in at the bar or out on the patio and choose from a lineup that includes seasonal spritzes, a signature Negroni menu, and classics like the Manhattan or Martini - all priced at $12. Regional Italian wines, available by the glass, round out the offerings at $10. Whether you're wrapping up the day or easing into dinner, Vallata is a comfortable spot to stop and enjoy.

Bar snacks change nightly but focus on the kitchen’s sourcing from the Union Square Greenmarket just steps away. You might find crostini, market vegetables, or marinated olives alongside your cocktail.

Aperitivo hour menu from Vallata listing Italian cocktails and wine specials
Vallata’s nightly aperitivo hour menu includes Negronis, spritzes, and regional Italian wines.

Vallata is part of Crafted Hospitality, the restaurant group founded by chef Tom Colicchio. Inspired by seasonal harvests and a commitment to thoughtful sourcing, Colicchio has long championed seasonal cooking through restaurants like Craft, Temple Court, and Craftsteak.

At Vallata, it all comes together with Italian tradition and a laid-back New York pace.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Playing with Fire Returns to Peasant with New Guest Chef Lineup

Chef Marc Forgione’s Playing with Fire series returns to Peasant in NoHo with a new slate of collaborative dinners, featuring chefs Cosme Aguilar, Ayesha Nurdjaja, the Voltaggio brothers, and Eric Adjepong.

July 24, 2025
News

Bay Area Ferragosto at Johnny & Sanny’s in Mountain View

Johnny & Sanny’s brings Ferragosto to downtown Mountain View with lobster pasta, patio music, and festive summer energy.

July 23, 2025
Features

Positive Influencer: Elena Spisni of @bastachesiapasta

Appetito interviews Elena Spisni, the Bologna-based social media influencer known for her passion for making fresh pasta.

July 22, 2025
Chef's Day Off

A Sommelier’s Day Off: Roberto Longo of César & C*ZZIMMA

Roberto Longo, sommelier at César and co-founder of C*ZZIMMA, shares his day off, from beach runs to espresso rituals and aperitivo dates.

July 21, 2025
Features

Inside NaturalBoom: Andrea Campagnolo on Wellness and Focus

NaturalBoom founder Andrea Campagnolo talks surfing, nootropics, and the creation of a drink designed to support presence, clarity, and a more conscious life.

July 21, 2025
See all posts