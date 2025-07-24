Unwind at Vallata’s Aperitivo Hour in Union Square

Tucked just off Union Square Park, Vallata captures the familiar ease of Italian evenings with a relaxed but refined aperitivo hour. From 5 to 6:30 PM each night, the lights soften, glasses clink, and a curated menu of Italian cocktails, regional wines, and chef’s choice bar snacks takes center stage.

The classic Negroni, a staple of Vallata’s Italian cocktail lineup.

Guests can settle in at the bar or out on the patio and choose from a lineup that includes seasonal spritzes, a signature Negroni menu, and classics like the Manhattan or Martini - all priced at $12. Regional Italian wines, available by the glass, round out the offerings at $10. Whether you're wrapping up the day or easing into dinner, Vallata is a comfortable spot to stop and enjoy.

Bar snacks change nightly but focus on the kitchen’s sourcing from the Union Square Greenmarket just steps away. You might find crostini, market vegetables, or marinated olives alongside your cocktail.

Vallata’s nightly aperitivo hour menu includes Negronis, spritzes, and regional Italian wines.

Vallata is part of Crafted Hospitality, the restaurant group founded by chef Tom Colicchio. Inspired by seasonal harvests and a commitment to thoughtful sourcing, Colicchio has long championed seasonal cooking through restaurants like Craft, Temple Court, and Craftsteak.

At Vallata, it all comes together with Italian tradition and a laid-back New York pace.