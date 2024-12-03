Skip to Content
Look Inside the New Armani / Ristorante, Now Open in Manhattan

The newcomer from legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani brings refined Italian cuisine to Madison Avenue.

12:07 PM EST on December 3, 2024

Bottoni Di Faraona, Pinoli E Tartufo Nero | Guinea Fowl Bottoni, Pine Nuts And Black Truffle

Bottoni Di Faraona, Pinoli E Tartufo Nero | Guinea Fowl Bottoni, Pine Nuts And Black Truffle. Photo: Kat Sheldon

New York City keeps adding elegant, high-design Italian restaurants to its landscape, including a new entry from none other than Giorgio Armani. His Armani / Ristorante opened yesterday on Madison Avenue between 65th and 66th Street, on the ground floor of the building that houses the Giorgio Armani Boutique, and flagship and Armani / Casa storefronts.

The restaurant is the latest to open from the 90-year-old designer, following locations in other fashion capitals including Paris, Tokyo, and Milan. At Armani / Ristorante in New York, the menu features a range of appetizers, pastas, and mains all served with chic minimalist plating and concentrated flavors. Mushroom risotto, truffle-topped bottoni (stuffed pasta), and beef with green peppercorns and carrots lead an appealing-looking selection.

The Ristorante offers a two, three, or four-course menu at lunch, and an à la carte menu at dinner. Cocktails feature Italian spirits and influence, but also NYC references, such as “Madison Rubino,” a bourbon-based drink with Amaro Nonino and Sorrento lemon juice. 

Of course, the restaurant’s design stands out as well. The 4,156 square-foot space with soft lines and green lacquer surfaces is sophisticated and cool—and more down-to-earth than the now-closed second-floor restaurant Armani opened in Manhattan in 2009, in the former Fifth Ave. flagship. 

Take a look at more images of the food, drink, and interiors below. 

760 Madison Ave., NYC 10065, armani.com, 212-207-1902

interior of Armani / Ristorante
Inside Armani / Ristorante in New York City. Photo: Danilo Scarpati for Beehive Studio
beef with peppercorns and carrots
Beef, peppercorns, and carrots at Armani / Ristorante. Photo: Kat Sheldon
Antarctic Martini at Armani / Ristorante.
Antarctic Martini at Armani / Ristorante. Photo: Kat Sheldon
Chestnuts, hazelnuts, and chocolate.
Chestnuts, hazelnuts, and chocolate. Photo: Kat SheldonPhoto: Kat Sheldon
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

