Look Inside the New Armani / Ristorante, Now Open in Manhattan

New York City keeps adding elegant, high-design Italian restaurants to its landscape, including a new entry from none other than Giorgio Armani. His Armani / Ristorante opened yesterday on Madison Avenue between 65th and 66th Street, on the ground floor of the building that houses the Giorgio Armani Boutique, and flagship and Armani / Casa storefronts.

The restaurant is the latest to open from the 90-year-old designer, following locations in other fashion capitals including Paris, Tokyo, and Milan. At Armani / Ristorante in New York, the menu features a range of appetizers, pastas, and mains all served with chic minimalist plating and concentrated flavors. Mushroom risotto, truffle-topped bottoni (stuffed pasta), and beef with green peppercorns and carrots lead an appealing-looking selection.

The Ristorante offers a two, three, or four-course menu at lunch, and an à la carte menu at dinner. Cocktails feature Italian spirits and influence, but also NYC references, such as “Madison Rubino,” a bourbon-based drink with Amaro Nonino and Sorrento lemon juice.

Of course, the restaurant’s design stands out as well. The 4,156 square-foot space with soft lines and green lacquer surfaces is sophisticated and cool—and more down-to-earth than the now-closed second-floor restaurant Armani opened in Manhattan in 2009, in the former Fifth Ave. flagship.

Take a look at more images of the food, drink, and interiors below.

760 Madison Ave., NYC 10065, armani.com, 212-207-1902

Inside Armani / Ristorante in New York City. Photo: Danilo Scarpati for Beehive Studio

Beef, peppercorns, and carrots at Armani / Ristorante. Photo: Kat Sheldon

Antarctic Martini at Armani / Ristorante. Photo: Kat Sheldon