How to Make a Cucumber Mezcal Spritz

There’s something about the clink of ice in a stemmed glass, the vibrant hue of bittersweet liqueur and the gentle fizz of prosecco that signals summer has truly arrived.

In recent years, the spritz has gone from a regional Italian aperitivo to an international symbol of laid-back sophistication . While the Aperol craze is not slowing down any time soon, there are plenty of variations of the drink that are just as refreshing.

And we may have found the hit of the season, and its base is totally unexpected! With the same effervescence as the classic, Desolas Mezcal is shaking things up with a non-smoky, citrusy twist that is bright and botanical. Made from 100% Salmiana agave, Desolas is clean, herbaceous and versatile which makes mixing it with St-Germain and cucumber a summer delight.

More than just a cocktail, the spritz is a state of mind that is light, refreshing and unapologetically relaxed. Not all spritzes are created equal, and this recipe proves you do not need prosecco for it to be a hit.

Scroll for how to make mixologist Damiano Coren’s Cucumber Mezcal Spritz, a green, garden-inspired cocktail that’s as easy on the eyes as it is on the palate.