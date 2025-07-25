Skip to Content
How to Make a Cucumber Mezcal Spritz

This cucumber mezcal spritz, bright and botanical with a citrusy twist, may be the most refreshing drink of the summer.

10:00 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

A Cucumber Mezcal Spritz.

A Cucumber Mezcal Spritz.

There’s something about the clink of ice in a stemmed glass, the vibrant hue of bittersweet liqueur and the gentle fizz of prosecco that signals summer has truly arrived.

In recent years, the spritz has gone from a regional Italian aperitivo to an international symbol of laid-back sophistication. While the Aperol craze is not slowing down any time soon, there are plenty of variations of the drink that are just as refreshing.

And we may have found the hit of the season, and its base is totally unexpected! With the same effervescence as the classic, Desolas Mezcal is shaking things up with a non-smoky, citrusy twist that is bright and botanical. Made from 100% Salmiana agave, Desolas is clean, herbaceous and versatile which makes mixing it with St-Germain and cucumber a summer delight.

More than just a cocktail, the spritz is a state of mind that is light, refreshing and unapologetically relaxed. Not all spritzes are created equal, and this recipe proves you do not need prosecco for it to be a hit.

Scroll for how to make mixologist Damiano Coren’s Cucumber Mezcal Spritz, a green, garden-inspired cocktail that’s as easy on the eyes as it is on the palate.

Cucumber Mezcal Spritz

Cucumber Mezcal Spritz

Recipe by andrewappetito
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1.75 oz. 1.75 Desolas Mezcal

  • 0.5 oz. 0.5 Lime Juice

  • 0.5 oz. 0.5 St-Germain

  • 0.25 oz. 0.25 Dill Aquavit

  • Ginger beer (a splash)

Directions

  • Combine the first four ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
  • Shake and strain into a Collins glass over ice.
  • Top with ginger beer.
  • Garnish with a long cucumber ribbon.

Features

Café Maud’s Frozen Aperol Spritz Is a Cool Take on a Summer Favorite

A neighborhood café in NYC's East Village has a frozen version of the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz to help stay cool this summer.

July 25, 2025
Features

Top of the Ridge: Italian Charm in New Hampshire

A peaceful farmhouse in New Hampshire brings guests a flavorful taste of Italy, thanks to the warm hospitality and home-style cooking of Tatiana and Gino Michelizza.

July 25, 2025
News

Playing with Fire Returns to Peasant with New Guest Chef Lineup

Chef Marc Forgione’s Playing with Fire series returns to Peasant in NoHo with a new slate of collaborative dinners, featuring chefs Cosme Aguilar, Ayesha Nurdjaja, the Voltaggio brothers, and Eric Adjepong.

July 24, 2025
News

Bay Area Ferragosto at Johnny & Sanny’s in Mountain View

Johnny & Sanny’s brings Ferragosto to downtown Mountain View with lobster pasta, patio music, and festive summer energy.

July 23, 2025
Features

Italian Brand Pistakio Wants to Make Pistachios Mainstream in America

Appetito interviews a founder of a new Italian brand, Pistakio, about their mission to make their spread a staple in American pantries.

July 22, 2025
