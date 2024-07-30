Beat the Heat with Seven Variations of the Classic Summer Spritz

I’ll never forget the moment I was officially introduced to the Aperol Spritz . Growing up going to Italy in the summers, I, of course, knew what Aperol was, but it never sounded appealing as I swayed more sweet than bitter. During a February 2018 trip to Dubai, my friends and I went to one of the beach hotels for their famous Friday brunches. The Aperol branding was everywhere, and waiters were walking around giving out the bright orange beverages over ice. I was immediately inclined to give it a try, and since then the number of Aperol Spritzes I’ve consumed are countless.

That same year, the New York Times came out with an article discussing Aperol’s new marketing initiative, and since then, the orange beverages seem to occupy the majority of space on restaurant tables and beach bars. There truly is nothing better on a scalding summer day than an Aperol Spritz as it quenches your thirst while combating the heat and humidity. Originally created by bartender Raimondo Ricci in 1919, it was a way for Italians to sip an aperitif before dinner while cooling down on a hot evening.

The classic spritz is prepared with Prosecco wine, bitter liqueur such as Aperol or Campari and topped off with a splash of sparkling mineral water. While that is great and all, there is a whole new wave of drinks that are not your basic spritz. Sophie Turner has coined the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz as the summer 2024 drink of choice.

To celebrate National Spritz Day on August 1, below are seven variations (including the Hugo Spritz) that stray far from the original but deliver on taste by using other spirits such as tequila, cognac or mezcal.

The ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz (pictured above)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

2 oz MARTINI prosecco

2 oz Soda water

Directions: Add ice into a wine glass. Pour ST-GERMAIN and top with sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

Sartiano’s in NYC’s Paloma Spritz

Sartiano's Paloma Spritz. Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

Ingredients:

1oz Casa Dragones Blanco

1oz Lime Juice

1oz Pamplemousse Grapefruit Reduction

2oz Contratto Bianco Vermouth

Top San Pellegrino Pomelo

2 Dashes Chili Tincture

Directions: Add ingredients into a mixer and shake. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and Hibiscus cubes.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA’s Limoncello Spritz

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA’s Limoncello Spritz.

Ingredients:

2 oz Caravella limoncello

3 oz prosecco

1 oz club soda

Splash of simple syrup

Directions: Pour over ice in a wine glass and mix all ingredients together. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Grand Brulot Coffee Spritz

Grand Brulot Coffee Spritz.

1 oz Grand Brulot cafe liqueur

1 oz Aperol

3 oz sparkling wine

Orange wheel, garnish

Directions: Build in a wine glass over ice.

Samurai Spritz

Samurai Spritz.

3 oz Oishii Clear Sake

1 oz Chinola Mango Liqueur

Directions: Pour in wine glass and top with club soda over ice.

Spritz del Sol

Spritz del Sol.

2 oz Desolas mezcal

3 oz Tonic (Fever Tree)

Fresh strawberries, sliced oranges & sliced grapefruit, mint leaves

Directions: Pour over ice in stemless wine glass and top with fruits and stir one time.

Vinny’s Clam Bar in Tinley Park, Illinois’ Da Wise Guy Spritz

Vinny’s Clam Bar in Tinley Park, Illinois’ Da Wise Guy Spritz.

3 oz Pasqua "Party Like an Italian" Prosecco

2 oz Amaro Meletti

1 oz Three Cents Aegean Tonic

1/4 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a wine glass over ice. Mix and serve.