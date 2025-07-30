Sartù di Riso: A Lesser-Known Rice Casserole from Naples

Naples is home to a rich repertoire of recipes, with many of them considered Italy’s most iconic dishes. Yet, despite the popularity of Neapolitan cuisine, there is a wide range of delicacies that remain largely unknown beyond Campania. Among its lesser known culinary treasures is sartù di riso, an elaborate rice casserole introduced by French chefs during the Bourbon era of Naples. And while sartù carries a certain level of elegance and sophistication, it was actually born as a way to make use of leftovers, like risotto, ragù, meatballs, and hard-boiled eggs. But don’t worry, if you’re not a fan of hard-boiled eggs, you can always omit them.

Preparing sartù di riso is a labor of love, but the end result is nothing short of showstopping. It’s an incredibly versatile dish, making it a great choice year-round. During the summer, it’s the perfect dish for transporting to a barbecue or picnic, thanks to the fact that it keeps warm for quite some time. It’s also a popular option on Christmas and Easter menus, competing with classics like pasta al forno. Served with a refreshing salad, sartù is a complete meal and a guaranteed crowd pleaser. So if you haven’t given it a try, you will not want to miss this recipe.

Tips from the Chef

If you’re looking for a quick hack to make it easier, consider making your sauce and meatballs ahead of time, even a day or two in advance. This will not only make assembly much easier, but it’ll actually give the ragù time to develop more flavor. As for the meatballs, feel free to use your favorite recipe or browse from our extensive catalog, just make sure to form mini polpette to ensure they fit in the baking dish. And if you’re really pressed for time, don’t be shy to use a high-quality, store-bought sauce and meatballs. Sure, it breaks tradition, but it’s better than skipping out on this dish altogether. Anyways, no one will ever know, and we won’t judge you! Now, let’s get cooking and get ready to make una bella figura with your family and friends!