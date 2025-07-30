Skip to Content
Sartù di Riso: A Lesser-Known Rice Casserole from Naples

Sartù di riso, a hidden treasure of Neapolitan cuisine served year-round, is both elegant and showstopping.

10:00 AM EDT on July 30, 2025

Sartù di Riso. Photo by Justin Patulli.

Sartù di Riso. Photo by Justin Patulli.

Naples is home to a rich repertoire of recipes, with many of them considered Italy’s most iconic dishes. Yet, despite the popularity of Neapolitan cuisine, there is a wide range of delicacies that remain largely unknown beyond Campania. Among its lesser known culinary treasures is sartù di riso, an elaborate rice casserole introduced by French chefs during the Bourbon era of Naples. And while sartù carries a certain level of elegance and sophistication, it was actually born as a way to make use of leftovers, like risotto, ragù, meatballs, and hard-boiled eggs. But don’t worry, if you’re not a fan of hard-boiled eggs, you can always omit them. 

Preparing sartù di riso is a labor of love, but the end result is nothing short of showstopping. It’s an incredibly versatile dish, making it a great choice year-round. During the summer, it’s the perfect dish for transporting to a barbecue or picnic, thanks to the fact that it keeps warm for quite some time. It’s also a popular option on Christmas and Easter menus, competing with classics like pasta al forno. Served with a refreshing salad, sartù is a complete meal and a guaranteed crowd pleaser. So if you haven’t given it a try, you will not want to miss this recipe.

Tips from the Chef

If you’re looking for a quick hack to make it easier, consider making your sauce and meatballs ahead of time, even a day or two in advance. This will not only make assembly much easier, but it’ll actually give the ragù time to develop more flavor. As for the meatballs, feel free to use your favorite recipe or browse from our extensive catalog, just make sure to form mini polpette to ensure they fit in the baking dish. And if you’re really pressed for time, don’t be shy to use a high-quality, store-bought sauce and meatballs. Sure, it breaks tradition, but it’s better than skipping out on this dish altogether. Anyways, no one will ever know, and we won’t judge you! Now, let’s get cooking and get ready to make una bella figura with your family and friends!

Sartù di Riso

Sartù di Riso

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8-10

servings
Prep time

1

hour 
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Rice Mixture

  • 1 lb. 1 arborio or carnaroli rice

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 white wine

  • 2 cups 2 vegetable broth (warm)

  • 2 cups 2 tomato sauce (ragù)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 butter

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 ¾ cup Parmigiano Reggiano (grated)

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 Pecorino cheese (grated)

  • 3 3 eggs (beaten)

  • 1 tbsp 1 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 handful 1 chopped chives

  • For the Assembly & Decoration

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 breadcrumbs

  • 24 mini 24 meatballs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cooked peas

  • 12 12 hard-boiled quail eggs

  • 1 large 1 mozzarella ball (8 oz) or 6 bocconcini (diced into cubes)

  • 3 cups 3 tomato sauce (ragù)

  • 1 handful 1 chopped chives

Directions

  • In a large pot, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil and sauté chives until fragrant. Add the rice and begin toasting until lightly golden.
  • Add a splash of white wine to the pan and cook until the wine is absorbed.
  • Next, add warm vegetable broth and 2 cups of sauce, bring to a boil and then simmer over medium-low heat until the liquid is absorbed. This should take approximately 10 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and stir the butter into the rice. It should have a creamy, but al dente texture.
  • Transfer the rice to a bowl and let it come to room temperature. Then, add the beaten eggs and grated cheese, mixing evenly.
  • Using butter, grease a 10-inch diameter bundt pan and dust it with breadcrumbs to prevent sticking.
  • With clean, damp hands, begin adding the rice to the bundt pan, covering the bottom and the sides. Create a canal or well to allow space for the fillings.
  • Begin evenly distributing approximately 15 mini meatballs, along with the cubed mozzarella, hard-boiled quail eggs, peas, and ragù.
  • Now cover the exposed portions of the pan with the remainder of the rice, making sure to pack it tightly to avoid any openings or cracks. Dust with more breadcrumbs to create a crispy crust.
  • Bake for 50 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 350°F.
  • Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 15 minutes. Then, place a large plate on the top of the bundt pan and carefully flip the sartù onto the plate.
  • Once flipped, fill the opening of the bundt with the remaining sauce and meatballs. Decorate with some chopped chives to add a bit of color.
  • Slice and serve warm or even at room temperature.

