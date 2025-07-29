Ospi Montecito Expands to The Post with an All-Day Italian Menu

Tucked between the waves of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, Montecito is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere, frequent celebrity sightings, and, most importantly, its vibrant culinary community. And with the recent opening of Ospi Montecito at The Post, Jackson and Melissa Kalb have added something new to that rhythm - classic Italian cooking in one of California’s most famous zip codes.

A New Chapter for the Kalbs

Jackson and Melissa Kalb bring their signature mix of playful design and serious cooking to Montecito. Courtesy of Max Milla.

This is the Kalbs’ fourth location, following Ospi Venice, Brentwood, and Costa Mesa. But their newest venue brings a few firsts. From its breakfast menu, wood-fired grill, and a dining space that is perfect for a leisurely Sunday brunch, Ospi Montecito is precisely what this quaint little town needs. Whether you prefer a slow morning pick-me-up or a late afternoon sip and snack, there is something for everyone.

The Menu: Fresh Pasta, Grilled Meats, and Roman-Style Pizza

The menu at Ospi Montecito ranges from handmade pasta and grilled meats to shareable starters and classic cocktails. Courtesy of Max Milla.

A few standouts at Ospi Montecito include the raschiatelli, a thick, hand-rolled pasta served with spicy pork sparerib sugo, pecorino cream, and toasted pangrattato. The burrata Pugliese is paired with aged San Daniele prosciutto, seasonal fruit, local olive oil, and saba, served alongside housemade pinsone. The Neapolitan meatballs are wood-grilled and made with a blend of beef, pork, ricotta, and pine nuts, finished with tomato passata, grana padano, and slices of warm fett’unta.

The grilled artichokes are charred until the edges caramelize and served halved with a gremolata-inspired dipping sauce. And you definitely don’t want to miss the pizza selection - Roman Tonda style -from Pepe-roni (cacio e pepe, fonduta, and pepperoni) to salsiccia, and everything in between. Each dish can easily be shared.

The pasta is made fresh daily using a blend of sustainably grown domestic flours and eggs from local, pasture-raised hens. Dessert offers classic touches. Cannoli are filled to order with just-sweetened ricotta and finished with toppings like pistachios or chocolate chips.

The Setting: Laid-Back, Elegant, and Built to Linger

The bar at Ospi Montecito features classic cocktails, local wines, and a relaxed Central Coast atmosphere. Courtesy of Max Milla.

The setting mirrors the food. Inside, a U-shaped bar completes the space, framed by warm woods and soft lighting. Outside, fire pits and oak trees line a patio that opens toward the mountains. Cocktails are straightforward yet creative - a salt-air margarita, a mezcal Negroni, and local wines by the glass.

Ospi is part of The Post Montecito, a thoughtfully restored collection of shops and restaurants set along a private lane. Just a short bike ride from the beach, it boasts a curated group of local businesses that reflect the Central Coast’s laid-back style and focus on quality. It also hosts regular events, from food pop-ups to family-friendly gatherings that make it more than just a place to eat.

Enjoy Ospi Montecito on a quiet Tuesday date night, or with a large party on Saturday. Open daily, the restaurant also offers Aperitivo Happy Hour every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Patio and bar seating are available, and reservations are recommended. Ospi Montecito is located at 1801 E. Cabrillo Blvd, STE F, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. They offer complimentary, on-site self-parking and optional valet from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $15. Check out their Instagram for more details.