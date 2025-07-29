Skip to Content
A Taste of the Amalfi Coast: Hotel Costiera Premieres This Fall

Hotel Costiera arrives September 24 on Prime Video, bringing suspense and style to the Amalfi Coast in a story shaped by loyalty, Italian views, and the everyday rituals of Italian hospitality.

10:00 AM EDT on July 29, 2025

Jesse Williams and Maria Chiara Giannetta face off on a Positano terrace

Hotel Costiera features an international cast and sweeping coastal views. Courtesy of Prime Video / Amazon MGM Studios

Hotel Costiera, a new six-episode series from Amazon MGM Studios, premiered this summer at the Taormina Film Festival and will launch globally on Prime Video on September 24. Jesse Williams stars as Daniel "DD" De Luca, a half-Italian former Marine working as a fixer at a high-end hotel in Positano. When the owner’s daughter disappears, what begins as a missing persons case unfolds into something deeper. It is a complicated story of power, loyalty, and the behind-the-scenes maneuvering that happens in places built around discretion.

Jesse Williams stars in Hotel Costiera with the Amalfi Coast in the background
Jesse Williams stars as Daniel De Luca in Hotel Costiera, premiering September 24 on Prime Video. Courtesy of Prime Video / Amazon MGM Studios

The show takes place along the Amalfi Coast. While the hotel is fictional, the setting reflects details that evoke the perfect Italian locale - cliffside views, perfectly set white dinner tables, and seasoned staff who know how to keep secrets. Food is not central to the storyline, but, as with all things Italian, it is always in the background. A tray of coffee and fruit, the noise of a busy kitchen, and a glass of chilled wine on hand all help place the viewer in the perfect Italian mindset.

Jesse Williams in a scene from Hotel Costiera examining a photo
De Luca works behind the scenes to uncover the truth in a luxury Italian hotel. Courtesy of Prime Video / Amazon MGM Studios

The premiere at the Taormina Film Festival was fitting for more than the view. Founded in 1955, it is Italy's oldest festival. This dramatic seaside backdrop is one of Taormina’s defining traits - the amphitheater offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean along the eastern coast of Sicily, with the Calabrian shore and Mount Etna in the distance. It has hosted generations of filmmakers, actors, and guests for nearly fifty years of screenings. 

Jesse Williams greets fans at the Taormina Film Festival red carpet
Jesse Williams attends the Hotel Costiera premiere at the Taormina Film Festival. Courtesy of Prime Video / Amazon MGM Studios

As the series moves from a Sicilian debut to a global release, the buzz and anticipation continue to grow. The setting and premise alone suggest it will offer plenty to explore. Once Hotel Costiera begins streaming in September, Appetito will take a closer look at how food and location shape the storytelling, and whether the series makes full use of its gorgeous setting.

Follow Prime Video for more information. 

