Tuscan Cooking Classes in Montepulciano with Chef Magliozzi

In the rolling hills of Tuscany’s Valdichiana, where every road feels like a painting, my wife Emily and I have built our life around a shared passion: bringing people together through food. From our base in Montepulciano, we welcome guests from all over the world into the flavors, landscapes, and moments that make this region unforgettable. We share glimpses of our journey and the experiences we create on our Instagram page.

For years, I worked long hours in restaurants of every kind. The kitchen is driven by passion, but it often means missing evenings together and living on the restaurant’s schedule. When our second child was on the way, Emily and I decided to find a way to keep cooking at the heart of my work while spending more time as a family.

From Kitchens and Spas to a Shared Vision

Emily came from a background in spa therapy, working with international clients. She has a gift for making people feel welcome, no matter where they come from. I wanted the freedom to create my own menus, try new ideas, and connect directly with guests. So we joined forces, creating a private chef service that blends our skills.

Now, we bring Tuscan food experiences directly to our guests, whether they are staying in villas, agriturismi, or holiday homes. We arrive with fresh ingredients, equipment, and everything needed for the day, and we leave the kitchen as spotless as we found it.

Cooking, Learning, and Sharing Moments

Chef Alessio Magliozzi guiding a guest through a pasta-making class in Tuscany.

Our cooking classes are hands-on. Guests roll pasta, shape pici, knead bread, and learn traditional techniques before sitting down to enjoy the meal restaurant-style. Show cooking events mix flavor with entertainment, while private lunches and dinners are completely customized from the first idea to the final bite.

The Valdichiana is our stage. Sometimes, guests stop mid-conversation just to take in the light over the hills. The warmth of the people here is just as striking. Hospitality does not need a common language.

Memories That Last Beyond the Table

Chef Alessio Magliozzi at work in the kitchen.

There are moments in our work that remind me exactly why we chose this path. One afternoon, we taught a gluten-free pizza class for a family whose daughter has celiac disease. When she took her first bite, she said, “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” It was not just about pizza, it was about giving her a place at the table.

Another time, a guest tried my tiramisù and told me she was “a little angry” because now she knew all the others she had tasted, and probably would taste, could not compare.

We believe in small touches that make a big difference. Soft jazz in the background, recipes sent after the experience so guests can focus on cooking instead of taking notes, and a calm approach to fixing anything that goes wrong in the kitchen.

A Family and Community Effort

Working together has changed our marriage too. We have learned to solve problems without drama, whether in the kitchen, in life, or as parents. We talk, we fix, we move forward.

We are proud to work not only with visitors, but also with locals who invite us to cook for their special occasions. Being part of our community matters just as much as sharing it with travelers.

My hope is that people leave our table inspired, ready to try a recipe at home, to look at Tuscan flavors with new appreciation, and to carry a memory that stays long after they have gone.

In cooking, as in life, the right ingredients, patience, and a touch of courage can change everything.