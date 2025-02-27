Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Fish in “Crazy Water” High above the Amalfi Coast at Hotel Caruso

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his culinary experience at Hotel Caruso where he makes an Amalfi Coast favorite with the executive chef.

10:00 AM EST on February 27, 2025

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto (right), with Executive Chef, Armando Aristarco, of Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast town of Ravello.

Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto (right), with Executive Chef, Armando Aristarco, of Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast town of Ravello.

One of my most treasured experiences visiting Italy, among so many, was a visit last June to Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast's gem of Ravello. Among the splendor of the boutique hotel's elegance are dining experiences, from fine to casual, elevated by coastal views and cuisine prepared from numerous alfresco kitchens within the spreading property on the areas highest ridge.

The view from the infinity pool at Hotel Caruso in Ravello.
The view from the infinity pool at Hotel Caruso in Ravello.

I took a Neapolitan pizza (infinity) poolside from the Caruso Grill and a Negroni with small bites at the Caruso Bar (aka, the "American" bar) while also taking in sweeping views of mountains and sea.

Caruso Bar (aka, the American Bar) in the Hotel Caruso.
Caruso Bar (aka, the American Bar) in the Hotel Caruso.

Said vistas are most available at the property's main dining venue, Ristorante Belvedere, with terrace seating under thatched trellises among abundant gardens teeming with flower gardens, potted trees, and indigenous flora further perfumed by the scent of lemons. I enjoyed elaborate fine dining experiences there, with ingredients procured from the land and sea within view, under the auspices of acclaimed Executive Chef Armando Aristarco.

The entrance and exterior facade of Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast town of Ravello.
The entrance and exterior facade of Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast town of Ravello.

I spent an afternoon with Chef Armando in the alfresco kitchen adjacent to the restaurant with the "belvedere" (beautiful view). Under dangling aromatics, Chef prepared a fresh Orata, hand chosen from a selection of local fish pulled from the sea that morning, to make in "Acqua Pazza" (crazy water).

Fresh seafood from the waters off of the Amalfi Coast.
Fresh seafood from the waters off of the Amalfi Coast.

While we prepared the fish in crazy water, Chef explained the philosophy behind his cooking, one that is so familiar around Italy: Focus on local ingredients, in season, simply prepared. Watch the video below for the entirety of our conversation. Scroll down further for the recipe, using Sea Bass which is an alternative to Orata available fresh in the US.

Sea Bass in Crazy Water

Sea Bass in Crazy Water

Recipe by Armando Aristarco
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 2 sea bass, each about 1 lb.

  • 1 cup 1 extra virgin olive oil

  • herb salt as needed

  • 1 bunch 1 parsley, washed, dried, and finely chopped

  • 3 cloves 3 garlic, peeled and chopped

  • 1 1 Piennolo tomato (Roma or San Marzano type), washed, dried, and cut into 4 pieces

  • 1 Tbs. 1 Capers, drained and rinsed

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 olives

Directions

  • Scale, gut, and wash the sea bass, and place them in a baking dish with 2 cups of water.
  • Add the oil, chopped garlic, and tomato.
  • Cover everything with parchment paper and then aluminum foil to prevent the water from drying out completely.
  • Bake for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees F.
  • Before serving, season with salt if necessary and add the chopped parsley.
  • Buon appetito!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

A Modern Twist on a Classic Caesar Salad

Here's a twist on the classic Caesar salad featuring kale and a fresh, tangy dressing with fun crouton variations as a bonus.

February 27, 2025
Cocktails

Dante’s “Like a Rolling Stone” Oscars Cocktail

The NYC cocktail destination has created an 'A Complete Uknown' whiskey cocktail as a tie-in with the Timothée Chalamet film about Bob Dylan in the West Village.

February 26, 2025
Features

Three Italian Meals in Los Angeles

Here's three places in Los Angeles, from old school to brand new, to find comfort in Italian food and ambiance.

February 26, 2025
See all posts