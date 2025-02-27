Fish in “Crazy Water” High above the Amalfi Coast at Hotel Caruso

One of my most treasured experiences visiting Italy, among so many, was a visit last June to Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast's gem of Ravello. Among the splendor of the boutique hotel's elegance are dining experiences, from fine to casual, elevated by coastal views and cuisine prepared from numerous alfresco kitchens within the spreading property on the areas highest ridge.

The view from the infinity pool at Hotel Caruso in Ravello.

I took a Neapolitan pizza (infinity) poolside from the Caruso Grill and a Negroni with small bites at the Caruso Bar (aka, the "American" bar) while also taking in sweeping views of mountains and sea.

Caruso Bar (aka, the American Bar) in the Hotel Caruso.

Said vistas are most available at the property's main dining venue, Ristorante Belvedere, with terrace seating under thatched trellises among abundant gardens teeming with flower gardens, potted trees, and indigenous flora further perfumed by the scent of lemons. I enjoyed elaborate fine dining experiences there, with ingredients procured from the land and sea within view, under the auspices of acclaimed Executive Chef Armando Aristarco .

The entrance and exterior facade of Hotel Caruso in the Amalfi Coast town of Ravello.

I spent an afternoon with Chef Armando in the alfresco kitchen adjacent to the restaurant with the "belvedere" (beautiful view). Under dangling aromatics, Chef prepared a fresh Orata, hand chosen from a selection of local fish pulled from the sea that morning, to make in "Acqua Pazza" (crazy water).

Fresh seafood from the waters off of the Amalfi Coast.

While we prepared the fish in crazy water, Chef explained the philosophy behind his cooking, one that is so familiar around Italy: Focus on local ingredients, in season, simply prepared. Watch the video below for the entirety of our conversation. Scroll down further for the recipe, using Sea Bass which is an alternative to Orata available fresh in the US.