Cocktails

The Autumnal Negroni at NYC’s Olio e Più Is the Season’s Aperitivo

NYC's Olio e Più has an Autumnal Negroni that features a blood orange gin from Italy infused with lemongrass bitters.

10:00 AM EST on November 14, 2024

The Autumnal Negroni on the bar at Olio e Più in NYC.

The Autumnal Negroni on the bar at Olio e Più in NYC.

Just like Italian food, Italian cocktail culture has its seasons. Think Limoncello Spritz in the summer. A newcomer to Fall is the Autumnal Negroni on the inventive cocktail menu at Olio e Più in NYC's West Village.

The burnt sienna color surely smacks of autumn, but the real sensory immersion in the season comes from the Malfy Arancia Blood Orange Gin that brings a bittersweet citrus flavor that says so-long to summer. The aroma of orange blossom and juniper conjure turning leaves enhanced by the earth notes of the lemongrass bitters and garnish.

Appetito highly recommends this addition to your Negroni repertoire.

Autumnal Negroni

Autumnal Negroni

Recipe by Olio e Più
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. 1 Malfy Arancia Blood Orange Gin (infused with 1 drop of lemongrass ginger bitter)

  • 1 oz. 1 Sweet Vermouth

  • 1 oz. 1 Campari

  • 1 3-inch stick 1 lemongrass

Directions

  • Combine the three spirits in a ice-filled mixing glass or shaker.
  • Stir.
  • Strain into a cocktail glass filled with Kold Draft Cubes.
  • Garnish with lemongrass stick.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

