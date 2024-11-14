The Autumnal Negroni at NYC’s Olio e Più Is the Season’s Aperitivo

Just like Italian food, Italian cocktail culture has its seasons. Think Limoncello Spritz in the summer. A newcomer to Fall is the Autumnal Negroni on the inventive cocktail menu at Olio e Più in NYC's West Village.

The burnt sienna color surely smacks of autumn, but the real sensory immersion in the season comes from the Malfy Arancia Blood Orange Gin that brings a bittersweet citrus flavor that says so-long to summer. The aroma of orange blossom and juniper conjure turning leaves enhanced by the earth notes of the lemongrass bitters and garnish.

Appetito highly recommends this addition to your Negroni repertoire.