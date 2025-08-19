Rollingwood Farms’ Old World Values in Carolina Countryside

Tucked just beyond the hum of Charlotte lies a small farm with a big mission. Rollingwood Farms is a place where tradition, transparency, and taste converge, and where farming is not just a business but a calling. Owned, operated, and deeply rooted in a love for clean, sustainable food, Rollingwood Farms is anything but conventional. Here, regenerative agriculture isn’t a buzzword—it’s a way of life. Animals are raised on pasture, allowed to roam and forage as nature (and, as the owners say, God) intended. There are no shortcuts, no feedlots, and no compromise. Just respect for the land, care for the creatures, and a reverence for the process.

A pasture-raised pig roaming freely at Rollingwood Farms.

“We started this to feed our own families,” says Phil, the heart behind Rollingwood Farms. “We wanted to know what was going into our food and how it was being raised.” That desire turned into a commitment to the community: to offer clean, grass-fed, non-GMO meat—ethically raised and humanely handled.

From Passion Project to Purpose

Phil’s story is as grounded and inspiring as the farm itself. What began as a small side project quickly grew into a passion with purpose. With no background in agriculture, he set out to raise food the way it should be—responsibly, humanely, and with care for the land. Today, Rollingwood Farms is built on that vision, offering pasture-raised meats you can feel good about serving your family.

Whole Animal Butchery and Culinary Curiosity

Hand-cut slices of Rollingwood Farms guanciale ready for curing.

Rollingwood Farms doesn’t just offer the usual cuts of beef, pork, and chicken (though they do those exceptionally well, with steaks and pasture-raised chicken as bestsellers). What sets them apart is their commitment to whole-animal butchery and a culinary curiosity that crosses borders. Inspired by how other cultures utilize every part of an animal, Phil and the team have ventured into territory few American farms dare to tread.

Take their guanciale, for instance, an Italian delicacy made from pork jowl, traditionally used in classic dishes like pasta carbonara. In the U.S., guanciale is rarely made domestically and is typically imported from Italy. But Phil, a lover of Italian cuisine, wasn’t satisfied with substituting bacon for authenticity. “We’re proud to offer authentic ingredients from our animals, honoring the whole animal and sharing what we believe are the best offerings from all cuisines.”

Today, the farm also offers pancetta, Italian sausage, lamb shanks, short ribs, and a lineup of thoughtfully prepared sausage links, including a Philly cheesesteak-style beef sausage that has become a local favorite.

Connecting Farmers and Families

Guanciale rendering in the pan, releasing rich flavors.

You won’t find Rollingwood’s products on grocery store shelves. They’re sold directly to customers each weekend at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, a decision rooted in their belief that people should know their farmers and understand where their food comes from.

Timeless Values in a Modern World

At its core, Rollingwood Farms is a modern farm guided by timeless values. It’s about doing things the right way, not the easy way. About honoring animals, enriching the land, and feeding people food they can trust and truly enjoy.

So next time you’re craving something extraordinary for your table, skip the imports. Head to the market, shake Phil’s hand, and discover the flavors and the values being cultivated right here in North Carolina.