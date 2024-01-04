Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Sweet & sour fruit with a NA Pinot Grigio sparkles this Dry January (and beyond). We recommend the Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio, a de-alcoholized wine from New Zealand, or something like it.

4 oz Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio

Handful cut strawberries

4 4 Lime wedges

Soda water Directions Pour Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio into a cocktail shaker

Add strawberries and lime

Shake and pour into a wine glass

Top with a splash of soda water and enjoy!