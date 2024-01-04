Skip to Content
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.

8:19 PM EST on January 3, 2024

Pinot Grigio Spritz.

Pinot Grigio Spritz.

Sweet & sour fruit with a NA Pinot Grigio sparkles this Dry January (and beyond). We recommend the Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio, a de-alcoholized wine from New Zealand, or something like it.

Pinot Grigio Spritz

Recipe by Hillary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 4 oz 4 Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio

  • Handful cut strawberries

  • 4 4 Lime wedges

  • Soda water

Directions

  • Pour Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio into a cocktail shaker
  • Add strawberries and lime
  • Shake and pour into a wine glass
  • Top with a splash of soda water and enjoy!

