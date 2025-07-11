Skip to Content
Sicilian Spirits and Tuscan Sweets Take Over Portrait Milano

Portrait Milano hosted Sicily's Morgana Cocktail Bar alongside a new Sammontana gelato kiosk bringing Tuscan sweetness to Milan all summer.

9:00 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

Sicilian granita with Champagne being poured at Portrait Milano

Sicilian-style granita topped with Champagne at Portrait Milano’s Morgana Cocktail Bar event.

Morgana Cocktail Bar Pops Up in Milan

The iconic Morgana Cocktail Bar from Taormina hosted a special takeover as part of the 10_11’s Friends series. Known for its glamorous lounge atmosphere and innovative drinks, Morgana served its signature cocktails alongside Sicilian-style granitas topped with Champagne. Guests enjoyed an evening infused with the breezy sophistication of Taormina, set against the refined backdrop of Portrait Milano’s 10_11 Bar Garden Restaurant.

The mixology experience included casual dining infused with Sicilian hospitality, featuring three signature offerings:

  • Champagne & Granita – artisanal strawberry or peach granita served with champagne
  • Dolcevita – a refined blend of Agalia, Seedlip, Martini Bitter Riserva, and strawberry-limoncello fermented soda
  • Cocorita – a bold mix of Casamigos Blanco tequila, mezcal, watermelon cordial, honey, and sriracha

Founded in 2001 in Taormina, Morgana Cocktail Club is one of Sicily’s most iconic nightlife destinations. The event was part of Portraits of an Italian Summer, Portrait Milano’s summer calendar that celebrates Italian lifestyle through cinema, music, sports, and culinary experiences

Sammontana Ice Cream Serves Up Sweetness

Sammontana gelato kiosk with yellow striped awning at Portrait Milano.
The Sammontana gelato kiosk at Portrait Milano brings a taste of Tuscan summer to Milan.

Continuing the celebration of Italian taste, Portrait Milano also welcomed an ice cream kiosk by Sammontana, the historic Tuscan gelato brand founded in 1948. Known for its deep family traditions and nostalgic presence in Italian summers, Sammontana offers scoops from early afternoon until evening. The kiosk was designed to evoke the timeless feel of an Italian piazza, giving visitors a chance to cool off with gelato between meetings or while strolling the Quadrilatero.

Adding to the summer sweetness, Sammontana’s ice cream cart on Via Sant’Andrea 10 serves shoppers with refreshing cones as they explore Milan’s luxury fashion district.

