Sammontana Gelato Debuts in the U.S.

For the first time ever, authentic Italian gelato is arriving in the U.S. thanks to Sammontana Italia, a household name across Italy since 1946. While American grocery aisles have long carried products labeled as “gelato,” most of those brands were born elsewhere. Sammontana changes that, bringing generations of Italian summer memories straight to U.S. shelves.

A Historic Launch in the Heart of Manhattan

Sammontana’s Nocciola gelato brings rich hazelnut flavor in every scoop. Courtesy of Sammontana.

The brand’s stateside debut kicks off in New York City this July, centered around Eataly Flatiron. Sammontana is taking over the store’s outdoor space with a custom-built gelato kiosk and café-style patio, meant to recreate the vibe of a relaxed Italian piazza. From there, the celebration spills into Madison Square Park, where Sammontana is partnering with the Madison Square Park Conservancy to launch the “Gelati All’Ombra” initiative. Expect colorful umbrellas, signage, free tastings, and tie-ins with summer events like the Carnegie Hall concert series.

Meet the Barattolino: Italy’s Favorite Pint

Creamy Pistacchio is one of Sammontana’s most popular flavors in Italy. Courtesy of Sammontana.

At the core of the U.S. rollout is Sammontana’s beloved Barattolino, the pint-sized tub that became a staple in Italian homes after World War II. This “Grande Pint” will be the first product available under the Sammontana name, featuring a curated list of best-selling flavors, like Chocolate, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Wild Cherry Vanilla, Almond Brittle, and Salted Caramel. Each one reflects the creamy texture and bold flavor that have made Sammontana a symbol of Italian summer for nearly 80 years.

The Smile That Came Full Circle

The Bagnoli family and Sammontana leadership team. Courtesy of Sammontana.

The launch marks a full-circle moment. In the 1940s, leftover American military equipment helped the Bagnoli family begin production in Genoa. In the 1970s, the brand tapped legendary graphic designer Milton Glaser, who was known for the “I ❤ NY” logo, to create its now-iconic smiling face. Today, that same smile returns to New York, now printed across every tub sold.

Not Just Gelato, But a Piece of Italian Life

Sammontana’s Chocolate Barattolino served with fruit and dark chocolate.

“For generations, Sammontana has represented the joy of Italian summer, the spontaneous smile that comes with a cone on a hot day, the shared pleasure of a family dessert, the timeless ritual of gelato. Today, we are proud to bring that spirit to New York. This launch is about bringing a piece of Italian life into the everyday rhythm of this city. We’re honored to share Sammontana’s story with a new audience, and to begin building something truly lasting here in the U.S.,” said Alessandro Angelon, CEO of Sammontana Italia.

The brand is already looking ahead. Sammontana’s gelato will be available at all Eataly U.S. locations starting in July, with broader retail partnerships and product lines coming soon, including its Cupola scoop gelato for restaurants and cafés.