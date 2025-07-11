Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Appetito’s Andrew Cotto Receives a 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award

The Italian Language Foundation's 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award winners included Appetito's co-founder Andrew Cotto

12:34 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

Appetito Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, with his 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award.

Appetito Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, with his 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award.

As reported here, the Italian Language Foundation (ILF) presented its 2025 Giambelli Culinary Awards at the organization’s annual gala. The event, held on June 26th at the Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle, NY, was presided over by ILF President Margaret Cuomo. Among the seven honored with this year’s award was Appetito’s Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto.

“Andrew Cotto’s passion for Italian language and culture includes Italian cuisine, art, architecture, literature, and so many other Italian contributions to the world,” Cuomo said. “He appreciates and celebrates the cuisine of Italy and is also an excellent chef. Importantly, Andrew’s kindness, courtesy, and sensitivity are evident in the way he interacts with this colleagues, friends, and family. He is admired and beloved by many.”

Appetito's Andrew Cotto with Italian Language Foundation President Margaret Cuomo at the 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award celebration.
Appetito's Andrew Cotto with Italian Language Foundation President Margaret Cuomo at the 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award celebration.

Cotto has shared how Italy and its cuisine inspires his career as an award-winning novelist and accomplished journalist with a byline that includes regular contributions to The New York Times, Men’s Journal, Parade, Rachael Ray In Season, Italy magazine and La Cucina Italiana. Cotto co-founded Appetito magazine in 2023 with former La Cucina Italiana managing editor, Richard Martin, after the venerable Italian culinary publication closed its U.S. operation.

“I’m honored to being among those to receive the Giambelli Culinary Award,” Cotto said. “I’m grateful to be recognized by the Italian Language Foundation and to be a part of this amazing community that cherishes Italian cuisine and culture.”

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Sicilian Spirits and Tuscan Sweets Take Over Portrait Milano

Portrait Milano hosted Sicily's Morgana Cocktail Bar alongside a new Sammontana gelato kiosk bringing Tuscan sweetness to Milan all summer.

July 11, 2025
News

Una Pizza Napoletana Wins Top Pizza in USA Again

Una Pizza Napoletana has once again been crowned top pizzeria in America by 50 Top Pizza USA. Discover this year’s winners and pizza trends.

July 10, 2025
News

Gene & Georgetti Meats Delivers Chicago’s Steaks

Gene & Georgetti celebrates 85 years as Chicago’s original Italian steakhouse by delivering its signature USDA Prime steaks and Tuscan-inspired flavors to homes nationwide.

July 9, 2025
Features

The Scotto Restaurant Empire Arrives in Charleston with Pelato

The Scotto family has extended their Italian restaurant presence in the south with the opening of Pelato in Charleston.

July 9, 2025
Features

Family Business: (A) Pizza Play, and a Cultural Revelation in New Haven

A family visit in Connecticut leads to a discovery of New Haven's Italian American cultural history with pizza as the portal.

July 8, 2025
See all posts