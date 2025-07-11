Appetito’s Andrew Cotto Receives a 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award

As reported here , the Italian Language Foundation (ILF) presented its 2025 Giambelli Culinary Awards at the organization’s annual gala. The event, held on June 26th at the Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle, NY, was presided over by ILF President Margaret Cuomo. Among the seven honored with this year’s award was Appetito’s Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto .

“Andrew Cotto’s passion for Italian language and culture includes Italian cuisine, art, architecture, literature, and so many other Italian contributions to the world,” Cuomo said. “He appreciates and celebrates the cuisine of Italy and is also an excellent chef. Importantly, Andrew’s kindness, courtesy, and sensitivity are evident in the way he interacts with this colleagues, friends, and family. He is admired and beloved by many.”

Appetito's Andrew Cotto with Italian Language Foundation President Margaret Cuomo at the 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award celebration.

Cotto has shared how Italy and its cuisine inspires his career as an award-winning novelist and accomplished journalist with a byline that includes regular contributions to The New York Times, Men’s Journal, Parade, Rachael Ray In Season, Italy magazine and La Cucina Italiana. Cotto co-founded Appetito magazine in 2023 with former La Cucina Italiana managing editor, Richard Martin , after the venerable Italian culinary publication closed its U.S. operation.

“I’m honored to being among those to receive the Giambelli Culinary Award,” Cotto said. “I’m grateful to be recognized by the Italian Language Foundation and to be a part of this amazing community that cherishes Italian cuisine and culture.”