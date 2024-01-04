Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

A sweet and succulent energy drink gets a prickly pear boost to put some punch into your Dry January (or beyond). Celsius Sparkling Oasis Vibe and prickly pear syrup are available online or at markets near you.

Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1 cup 1 CELSIUS® Sparkling Oasis Vibe

2 Tbsp 2 Prickly pear syrup

Garnish: Fresh lime Directions Fill one glass with ice, about halfway.

Add CELSIUS® Sparkling Oasis Vibe to the glass.

Add in a dash of the Prickly Pear Syrup, roughly 2 tsp.

Stir until well combined.

Slice one lime into quarters.

