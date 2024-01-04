Skip to Content
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.

8:12 PM EST on January 3, 2024

Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch.

A sweet and succulent energy drink gets a prickly pear boost to put some punch into your Dry January (or beyond). Celsius Sparkling Oasis Vibe and prickly pear syrup are available online or at markets near you.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 CELSIUS® Sparkling Oasis Vibe

  • 2 Tbsp 2 Prickly pear syrup

  • Garnish: Fresh lime

Directions

  • Fill one glass with ice, about halfway.
  • Add CELSIUS® Sparkling Oasis Vibe to the glass.
  • Add in a dash of the Prickly Pear Syrup, roughly 2 tsp.
  • Stir until well combined.
  • Slice one lime into quarters.
  • Add lime slice to mocktail for garnish, either with toothpick, along the rim, or right in the drink.

