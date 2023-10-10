Try These 6 Italian-ish NA Cocktails for “Sober October”

It’s October: City stoops are decorated with pumpkins, costume selection has started as Halloween nears, and plenty of those who usually consume alcohol have committed to sipping NA cocktails as part of a “Sober October.”

Akin to “Dry January,” “Sober October” offers the opportunity to give your body a break from alcoholic beverages for a month.

Hilary Sheinbaum, author of The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month, says, "Sober October is a great time to try a dry month, because it's before the holiday rush and all of the festive get-togethers between Halloween and New Years!”

“There are so many fantastic seasonal drinks to try with an autumnal twist,” she adds, “and those that are warm rather than chilled. Not to mention, fall is a great time to get outside and participate in interactive plans and activities that aren't alcohol-centric."

Non-alcoholic drinks abound — they’ve become popular over the last few years for those who are sober and tired of the usual soft drinks, or for those taking a break from drinking — and are available in the form of bottled NA spirits, NA canned drinks, NA wines and beers, and so much more.

And they’re pretty tasty: there’s really something for everyone if you are participating in “Sober October,” are looking to limit alcohol or just want a delicious mocktail.

Here are a few Italian-ish alcohol-free cocktails to try at home for “Sober October” or at any other time of year (all recipes are for one NA cocktail):

Hilary’s Celebratory Spritz (NA)

Ingredients:

Ice

1 oz. Sparkling Water

2 oz. FLUÈRE Bitter or Free Spirits Milano

3 oz. Mionetto Prosecco Alcohol Removed (or the NA prosecco of your choice)

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a glass in order of listed ingredients. Stir. Enjoy!

Seedlip Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz. Seedlip Spice 94

2 oz. Cold Brew Concentrate

0.5 oz. Sugar Syrup

Instructions:

Mix ingredients. Pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

Mocktail Club’s Midnight Manhattan

Ingredients:

4 oz. Manhattan Berry

1/2 tsp. of Anise Royal Rose Syrup

1 oz. seltzer water

Instructions:

Pour ingredients into a shaker. Add ice. Pour into glass (coupe recommended). Top with seltzer. Garnish as desired.

Mocktail Club’s Great Club Toddy

Mocktail Club recommends trying this twist on the classic hot toddy as temperatures drop.

Ingredients:

5 oz. Mocktail Club Capri Spritz

4-5 thin slices of fresh ginger

½ a fresh lemon

1 whole nutmeg seed, freshly cracked

1 cinnamon stick

Instructions:

Mix slices of fresh ginger with 1.5 oz warmed water and squeeze in lemon and nutmeg. Stir to consistency. Pour in 5 oz. of Mocktail Club’s Capri Spritz and mix all together. Garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon peel and serve.

Lyre’s Negroni

Ingredients:

1 oz. Lyre's Dry London Spirit

1 oz. Lyre's Apéritif Rosso

1 oz. Lyre's Italian Orange

Instructions:

Stir briefly over fresh cubed ice in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange slice.

Lyre’s Amaretti Affogato

Ingredients:

2 Fl Oz Lyre's Amaretti

1 1/2 Fl Oz fresh espresso coffee

One scoop premium vanilla ice-cream

Instructions:

Add liquid over ice-cream in an old fashioned glass or a coupe. Garnish with a small spoon.

Recipes courtesy of: Hilary Sheinbaum, Mocktail Club, Seedlip, and Lyre’s.