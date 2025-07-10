L’Olivo Introduces Venetian Cicchetti Culture to Calgary

Calgary welcomes L’Olivo, a restaurant bringing the vibrant Venetian tradition of cicchetti Inglewood, one of its most historic neighborhoods. This latest opening from the Lina’s Group is not just a place to eat but a destination built around connection and conversation. Guests will find a menu that celebrates Italy’s approach to small plates while adding a distinctly Calgary twist through design, atmosphere, and hospitality.

The Vision of Giuseppe di Gennaro

A taste of Venice at L’Olivo. Photo courtesy of Phuc La & MediEight Group.

At the forefront is Lina’s Culinary Director Giuseppe di Gennaro, known for shaping Calgary’s food landscape. His career began in London and continued through Michelin-starred kitchens in Australia, where he refined his skills before finding a permanent home in Calgary. There, he opened Capo, a restaurant that earned recognition as the second-best in Canada. Now with L’Olivo, Giuseppe shares his vision for a dining experience that invites guests to slow down, share plates, and enjoy meaningful moments together.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Calgary to the true Venetian experience of cicchetti,” says Giuseppe di Gennaro. "It’s about bringing people together, fostering conversations, and sharing unique flavors in a relaxed, social setting. We believe L'Olivo will not only bring more life to the already beloved community of Inglewood but also create a new and exciting opportunity for growth in the city's culinary landscape."

Embracing the Cicchetti Tradition

L’Olivo’s menu encourages sharing and conversation. Photo courtesy of Phuc La & MediEight Group.

In Venice, cicchetti are small bites enjoyed with a glass of wine or a Spritz while moving between neighbourhood bars. L’Olivo captures this spirit with dishes that encourage sharing and exploration. Guests can expect comforting pastas, creative antipasti, and combinations that reflect Giuseppe’s dedication to fresh ingredients. Each plate is designed to spark conversation and connection at the table.

A Lounge Designed for Community

Beyond its menu, L’Olivo features a stylish lounge that offers classic Italian aperitivo alongside unique cocktails crafted to pair with the food. The lounge feels refined yet welcoming, making it a place where guests can stop in for an afternoon Spritz or settle in for an evening of drinks with friends. Its atmosphere is designed to feel intimate and social, bringing people together in a setting that feels both modern and timeless.

Continuing the Lina’s Legacy

Preparing cicchetti with care at L’Olivo. Photo courtesy of Phuc La & MediEight Group.

As the second restaurant from the Lina’s Group, L’Olivo builds upon a legacy of Italian hospitality in Calgary. Its location next to Lina’s Italian Piazza strengthens Inglewood’s reputation as a culinary destination. Here, guests experience the warmth of Italy through thoughtful preparation, quality ingredients, and a focus on creating moments that feel personal and memorable.

Sharing Food, Creating Memories

L’Olivo invites you into a new Italian dining experience. Photo courtesy of Phuc La & MediEight Group.

At its core, L’Olivo is about more than food. It celebrates the art of sharing, the joy of trying something new, and the satisfaction of gathering around a table with others. Each visit feels like being welcomed into a friend’s home, where small dishes create big moments and memories linger long after the last bite.

L’Olivo is located at 1023 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0S7 - entrance on 10th St. Visit their website for more information.