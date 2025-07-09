Gene & Georgetti Meats Delivers Chicago’s Steaks

Gene & Georgetti has long been a cornerstone of Chicago’s Italian American dining scene. Now in its 85th year, the restaurant continues to honor its history while making it easier than ever to bring a piece of that legacy home. Gene & Georgetti Meats, a premium nationwide delivery service, offers the same USDA Prime steaks that have defined the steakhouse since 1941.

This isn’t just a butcher box. It’s a direct line to a family-owned institution that has served generations of guests with a commitment to quality and tradition that started with founders Gene Michelotti and Alfredo “Georgetti” Federighi. Their Tuscan roots shaped the restaurant's Italian steakhouse identity, and that influence continues today under the leadership of third-generation owner Michelle Durpetti.

How a Pandemic Idea Became a Lasting Legacy

Gene & Georgetti boxes packed for delivery across the country.

What started as a way to reach loyal guests during lockdown has grown into a full-scale arm of the business. Gene & Georgetti Meats now caters to home cooks, restaurant buyers, and gift givers looking for something memorable. Steaks arrive vacuum-sealed and packed on dry ice, ready to cook, gift, or stash in the freezer.

Cuts include a 24oz T-bone, a 20oz ribeye, a 14oz New York strip, and both 8oz and 12oz filet options. Orders can be placed a la carte, in classic four-packs, or as curated combos. Subscription options are also available, so steak night can become a regular thing.

More Than Just Steaks

Each cut is hand-selected and trimmed with care.

The e-commerce platform goes beyond meat. Customers can pick up G&G’s signature seasoning blends, specialty pantry items, and even branded swag. The company has also developed a YouTube series to walk home cooks through every step of the steak-cooking process. Whether you’re looking for tips on how to prep a filet or grill a T-bone, there’s a video for everyone.

On the business side, a growing wholesale division supplies restaurants and event venues with high-quality beef, while the corporate gifting program allows for personalized, branded orders ideal for holiday or client gifts.

Italian American Hospitality, Coast to Coast

At its heart, Gene & Georgetti remains a love letter to the Italian American experience. For decades, the restaurant has served families, celebrities, and locals with a kind of hospitality that is personal. That same sense of care comes through in every G&G Meats box, from the packaging design to the handwritten thank-you notes tucked inside.

This next chapter brings the flavors of Chicago’s original Tuscan steakhouse to anyone who wants a taste. Whether you’re sending a gift or recreating your favorite steakhouse meal at home, the legacy of Gene & Georgetti is now only a few clicks away.