Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #1: An Diamo

Here's a sparkling, fruity, herbaceous drink with hints of sweet & sour for your Dry January (or beyond). Andiamo!

This features Sir. James 101, Wander & Found Cuvée Blanc, and rosemary syrup, which you can buy online or make using rosemary and simple syrup.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

An Diamo







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 2 oz 2 Sir James 101 Bitter Aperitivo

0.5 0.5 Rosemary syrup

0.25 oz 0.25 Lemon Juice

Splash Wander and Found Cuvee Blanc Sparkling

Garnish: Lemon peel, and orange peel, rosemary sprig Directions Build drink ingredients in wine glass with ice.

Stir 5 rotations.

Garnish with Lemon peel, and orange peel, rosemary sprig.

