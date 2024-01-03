Skip to Content
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #1: An Diamo

The first of our 8 Italian-inspired NA cocktails is this sparkling gem with fruit and hints of sweet & sour.

4:46 PM EST on January 3, 2024

Here's a sparkling, fruity, herbaceous drink with hints of sweet & sour for your Dry January (or beyond). Andiamo!

This features Sir. James 101, Wander & Found Cuvée Blanc, and rosemary syrup, which you can buy online or make using rosemary and simple syrup.

An Diamo

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 2 oz 2 Sir James 101 Bitter Aperitivo

  • 0.5 0.5 Rosemary syrup

  • 0.25 oz 0.25 Lemon Juice

  • Splash Wander and Found Cuvee Blanc Sparkling

  • Garnish: Lemon peel, and orange peel, rosemary sprig

Directions

  • Build drink ingredients in wine glass with ice.
  • Stir 5 rotations.
  • Garnish with Lemon peel, and orange peel, rosemary sprig.
  • Add splash of sparkling wine.

