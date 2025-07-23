Bay Area Ferragosto at Johnny & Sanny’s in Mountain View

This August 15, Johnny & Sanny’s is bringing a treasured Italian tradition to Mountain View with a Ferragosto celebration designed to capture the essence of summer in Italy.

Nestled between San Jose and San Francisco, Mountain View sits in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Once known for orchards and open fields, the city evolved into a tech hub in the second half of the 20th century. The tree-lined Castro Street in Mountain View is now home to a growing restaurant scene, where these seasoned restaurateurs are bringing both innovation and old-world flavor to the table.

Ferragosto Traditions Brought to Life

Johnny and Sanny in front of the bar at their namesake restaurant.

Held each year across Italy, Ferragosto traces its origins to ancient Rome and has become a cherished national holiday that celebrates the height of the summer season. At Johnny & Sanny’s, the celebration will be filled with summer energy, fresh Italian dishes, and that signature warm hospitality San Francisco's Bay Area has come to expect from the Doppio Zero team.

Johnny & Sanny’s is named after founders Gianni “Johnny” Chiloiro and Angelo “Sanny” Sannino. The restaurant is run by the same Doppio Zero team, channeling their passion for Italian flavors into a setting designed for sharing good food, great drinks, and memorable moments. The menu features seasonal dishes and Roman-style pizza, alongside a diverse selection of crowd favorites.

What to Expect at the Ferragosto Celebration

For Ferragosto, Johnny & Sanny’s is going all out:

All-day happy hour with special pricing on both drinks and small plates

A one-day-only pasta feature: Fettuccine with Lobster and Clams

Music on the patio throughout the day

Festive décor and a lively neighborhood crowd

A Menu Built for Sharing

Crispy calamari served with lemon wedges and dipping sauce at Johnny & Sanny’s.

The food menu, already built for grazing and gathering, offers plenty to love. Small plates include ricotta, burrata, olives, and prosciutto. Pastas are made to order and deliver rich, satisfying flavors. Every dish is inspired by Italian tradition and is ideal for newcomers and loyal fans alike.

Experience Italian Summer Vibes in the Bay Area

Pair your meal with a spritz or glass of wine, and settle into one of the plush patio chairs. Between the breeze, the bites, and the buzz of conversation, this all-day celebration promises a taste of la dolce vita.

The light-filled interior of Johnny & Sanny’s in downtown Mountain View.

Johnny & Sanny’s Ferragosto celebration will take place on Friday, August 15 at their downtown Mountain View location, 110 Castro Street. The event runs during lunch from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM and picks back up for dinner service from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Reservations are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

Follow @johnnyandsannys on Instagram for updates, sneak peeks of the menu, and day-of coverage. You can also visit their website for more details.